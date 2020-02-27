Grow Light Market Comprehensive Study 2019: Hortilux Schreder B.V., Sunlight Supply Inc, AeroFarms, Gavita International B.V., Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc., Hydrofarm, IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD. and others

This report provides in depth study of “Global Grow Light Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Global Grow Light Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand and awareness about energy-efficient lighting

Growing demand for indoor farming practices

Increasing commercialization of grow lights in multiple verticals

High costs of energy-efficient grow lights

Customized lights for different crops

Global Grow Light Market by Major Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global grow light market are Philips, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Lumigrow Inc., Heliospectra Ab., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Illumitex Inc., Hortilux Schreder B.V., Sunlight Supply Inc, AeroFarms, Gavita International B.V., Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc., Hydrofarm, IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD., and others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of spectrum

Partial Spectrum

Spectrum

On the basis of installation

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

On the basis of technology

High-Intensity Discharge

Fluorescent Lighting

LED

On the basis of geography, the global grow light market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

