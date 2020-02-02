Ground Handling Services Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Ground Handling Services Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Ground Handling Services Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (MallaghanCavotecJBT CorporationCargotecSAAB GroupBeumer GroupWeihai Guangtai Airports EquipmentAviapartnerTAV Airports Holding Co.Skyplan Services LimitedAerospace JetAFS Ground SupportVision Aviation GlobalBelau Transfer and TerminalAN Aviation services CO.AvJet International (FZE)Proground GmbHMyanmar National AirlinesAero SpecialtiesBharat Earth MoversOceania AviationBliss-Fox Ground Support EquipmentGate)
In aviation, Ground Handling Services defines the servicing of an aircraft while it is on the ground and (usually) parked at a terminal gate of an airport.
Scope of the Global Ground Handling Services Market Report
This report studies the Ground Handling Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Ground Handling Services market by product type and applications/end industries.
The rapid development of the aviation industry has driven the expansion of ground handling services market.
The global Ground Handling Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ground Handling Services.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Ground Handling Services Market Segment by Manufacturers
Mallaghan
Cavotec
JBT Corporation
Cargotec
SAAB Group
Beumer Group
Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment
Aviapartner
TAV Airports Holding Co.
Skyplan Services Limited
Aerospace Jet
AFS Ground Support
Vision Aviation Global
Belau Transfer and Terminal
AN Aviation services CO.
AvJet International (FZE)
Proground GmbH
Myanmar National Airlines
Aero Specialties
Bharat Earth Movers
Oceania Aviation
Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment
Gate
Global Ground Handling Services Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Ground Handling Services Market Segment by Type
Cabin service
Catering
Ramp service
Passenger service
Field operation service
Others
Global Ground Handling Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Civil
Military
Some of the Points cover in Global Ground Handling Services Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Ground Handling Services Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Ground Handling Services Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Ground Handling Services Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Ground Handling Services Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Ground Handling Services Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Ground Handling Services Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Ground Handling Services Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
