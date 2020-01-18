Ground Engaging Tools Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Ground Engaging Tools (GET) are specially designed sacrificial pieces of metal that have two main purposes: increasing machine productivity and protecting the more expensive structural components from wear. The term covers components such as teeth, shrouds and cutting edges that are used on a range of mining, Paving, Construction and other machinery.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ground Engaging Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ground Engaging Tools can be classified as three types, such as Digging Tool， Bulldozing Tool, Loading Tool and Others. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 57.64% of the Ground Engaging Tools market is Digging Tool, 8.90% is Bulldozing Tool, 25.98% is Loading Tool, 7.48% divided among Others in 2015. Excess capacity is gradually diluted, the market will enter the normal in the future

The worldwide market for Ground Engaging Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

MTG

Sandvik

Atlas-Copco

Black Cat Blades

Bradken

Liebherr

John Deere

ValleyBlades

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digging Tool

Bulldozing Tool

Loading Tool

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining

Road and Bridge

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ground Engaging Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Digging Tool

1.2.2 Bulldozing Tool

1.2.3 Loading Tool

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Mining

1.3.2 Road and Bridge

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Caterpillar

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ground Engaging Tools Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Caterpillar Ground Engaging Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Komatsu

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ground Engaging Tools Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Komatsu Ground Engaging Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ground Engaging Tools Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Ground Engaging Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 MTG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ground Engaging Tools Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MTG Ground Engaging Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sandvik

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ground Engaging Tools Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sandvik Ground Engaging Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Atlas-Copco

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Ground Engaging Tools Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Atlas-Copco Ground Engaging Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

