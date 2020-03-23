Grilled Furnace Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Exponential Rate In the Near Future 2018-2026

Grilled furnace is a kitchen appliance used for cooking purpose. It is a metal frame attached to a stove on which food such as meat, fish, or vegetables are cooked over fire. Grilled furnaces attached to barbeque stands are often used for outdoor cooking. With advancement in technology, grilled furnaces are now available with ultra-convenient features.

The global grilled furnace market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. Rise in popularity of barbeque meals during holidays and weekends is likely to increase the demand for grilled furnaces in the near future. A survey conducted by the Barbecue Industry Association Grill (BIAG) states that cooking food over grilled furnace is a healthy way of cooking. This is further anticipated to increase the demand for grilled furnace in the next few years. Moreover, increase in participation in camping, trekking, and other recreational activities across the globe is generating significant demand for barbeque grills, which is directly boosting the growth of the grilled furnace market. Manufacturers are coming up with grilled furnaces that can be attached to the kitchen when there is an additional demand for more furnaces. Apart from charcoal operated barbeque stands, manufacturers have also come up with gas and electric grilling equipment. This is expected to proliferate the demand for grilled furnaces to a great extent. Leading manufacturers are introducing grilled furnaces with retro colors as a substitute to black color or typical stainless steel furnaces to attract more customers. However, the culture of grilling food is not prevalent in many Asian countries which is anticipated to impact the growth of grilled furnace market.

The global grilled furnace market can be segmented based on material type, fuel type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of material type, the global grilled furnace market can be divided into cast iron and stainless steel. According to fuel type, the global grilled furnace market can be classified into gas grilled furnace, electric grilled furnace, and charcoal grilled furnace. Gas grilled furnaces are more popular among consumers owing to their affordability and portability.

The end-user segment of the market can be bifurcated into residential and commercial usage. The commercial segment is anticipated to have higher demand for grilled furnace, generated from hotels and restaurants, schools and universities, airports, offices, etc. Based on distribution channel, the global grilled furnace market can be categorized into offline channel and online channel. Online distribution channels can be further divided into company-owned sites and e-commerce portals, while offline channels can be segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and mom and pop stores. Geographically, the global grilled furnace market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe and North America are anticipated to acquire larger share of the global grilled furnace market owing to the popularity of barbeque culture in these regions.

Barbeque culture is highly popular among the Americans that has passed on to them from the Native Americans. It is estimated that more than 80% of the American population owns grills at their houses. Prominent players operating in the global grilled furnace market include Iwatani Group (the U.S.), Everdure (the U.S.), Imperial Group (the U.S.), Zhiming Kitchen Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Napoleon Grills (the U.S.), Pittsburgh Gas Grill & Heater Co. (the U.S.), Dowa Thermotech Company Ltd. (Japan), Pinnacle Stove Sales (Canada), and Edmar Manufacturing (the U.S.). Players contest with each other with respect to new technologies, product designs, etc. in order to attain competitive advantage in the market.