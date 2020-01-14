Green Polymer Additive Market Research Reports, Business Growth, Competition, Drivers, Region, Forecast To 2023

Polymer Additives Market are the minor components, which are added into the polymer to modify some of its properties. They are majorly used to enhance properties of polymer to make it suitable for a specific application. It includes lowering the glass transition temperature of polymer to make it softer, fillers to increase density and make polymer cheaper, oil components to improve rheology of polymer and flame retardants to enhance thermal stability of a polymer.

Get your updated Free Sample Research Report now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4278

Usually, an additive is selected based on types of polymer additive and application- the polymer is going to be deployed in. this leads to develop value added product with improved durability and desired properties. The types of polymer additive are plasticizers, stabilizers, fillers, flame retardants, and antioxidants, among the others. Green Polymer Additives are biodegradable additives, which enable formation of green polymers and help mitigate environmental concerns. Nevertheless, ongoing research in the field of green chemicals would help to find the way through this bottleneck in coming years.

Growing consumer awareness regarding negative impacts of synthetic products on human body and natural environment. The focus of consumers is changing from sedentary to healthier lifestyle, not only when it comes to eating healthy but also using biodegradable non-consumable products. One of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Green Polymer Additives is enhanced usage of eco-friendly packaging. The Global Green Packaging Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, which is expected fuel the demand for the green additives.

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4278

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Green Polymer Additive Market are Emery Oleochemicals Group (Malaysia), DuPont (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Lanxess A.G. (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Myriant Corporation (U.S.) and others

Segmentation

To gain a broad picture of the global green polymer additives market, the report is segmented by type, ingredient, application, and region.

Based on the type, the market is divided into plasticizers, stabilizers, fillers, flame retardants, antioxidants, and others.

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, biopolymer, injection molding, caps & closures, and others.

Based on regions, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions in Green Polymer Additive Market. Among them, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Green Polymer Additive Market holding 40% of the market share as of 2016.

Browse complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-polymer-additive-market-4278

In coming years, the region is expected to gain momentum in the field of green chemistry owing to ongoing R&D activities. Latin America is growing at a significant rate in the Global Green Polymer Additives Market, which is projected to leverage upon its success of producing green fuel such as bioethanol and biodiesel. The regional market for Green Polymer Additive has been driven by its demand from household and industrial grade plastic and polymers. The Middle East & African countries may join the hand with lading regions in the Global Green Polymer Additive Market due to increasing use of bio-based polymers in construction and food & beverages industry in this region.

Enactment of regulations such as the registration, evaluation, authorization, and restriction of chemicals act (REACH) is another driver of the market. These regulations promote the use of eco-friendly chemicals and restrict harmful chemicals. Another regulation driving the market is Clean Air Act

Intended Audience

Green Polymer Additive Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Green Polymer Additive

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]