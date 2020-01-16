Green Packaging Market to Record Stellar US$203.1 billion During 2021| Evergreen Packaging, Rexam plc., Mondi plc,, DuPont

The competitive landscape of global green packaging market showcases fierce competition among key players. Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes, the level of completion is likely to rise in the coming years owing to the entry of new players in the global green packaging market. Some of the top players operating in the global green packaging market are Evergreen Packaging, Rexam plc., Mondi plc,, DuPont, Be Green Packaging, Sealed Air, Be Green Packaging, DS Smith, Amcor Ltd., and Nampak Ltd.

As per a market report by the Transparency Market Research the global green packaging market was recorded at a valuation US$132.4 billion in 2014. The global green packaging market is likely to reach a valuation of US$203.1 billion by 2021, rising at a steady CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2015–2021.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at an attractive pace in the near future. This is mainly because of extensive and steady demand for green packaging in the region. This is followed by Europe and North America owing to the rising awareness among consumers. Based on application, food and beverages packaging is anticipated to lead the global green packaging market over the assessment period.

Spiraling Awareness of Adverse Impact of Synthetic Packaging to Bolster Growth

Mounting environmental concerns because of burgeoning plastic and synthetic packaging is necessitating a replacement. This is a key factor driving the growth of the global green packaging market. The eco-friendly property of green packaging is a key factor leading to giant strides. Owing to the inclination of the consumers towards the biodegradable and recyclable packaging. Further, the adoption of green packaging helps reduce toxic emissions emitted by plastic based packaging.

CHAPTER 1 PREFACE

1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL GREEN PACKAGING MARKET SNAPSHOT, 2014 – 2021 (USD BILLION)

2.2 GLOBAL GREEN PACKAGING, MARKET SIZE. 2014 – 2021 (USD BILLION)

CHAPTER 3 GREEN PACKAGING MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 WORLD GREEN PACKAGING OUTLOOK

3.3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3.1.1 Rising Environmental Concerns ABOUT Packaging Waste

3.3.1.2 Increasing Health Awareness

3.3.1.3 High Disposable Incomes of Consumers

3.3.1.4 Rapidly Growing Economies Like Asia Pacific

3.3.1.5 Dearth of Natural Resources

3.3.1.6 High Energy Consumption

3.3.1.7 Advanced Packaging Technologies

3.3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3.2.1 Regulatory Concerns

3.3.2.2 Lack of Market Awareness about Sustainable Packaging and itS Benefits

3.3.2.3 Poor Recycling Infrastructure

3.3.2.4 Limited Consumer Demand

3.3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.3.1 Rising Environmental Concerns offer Scope for Growth in Green Packaging market

3.3.3.2 Increasing Demand of Recyclable Material replacing Virgin Material

3.3.3.3 Rising Awareness about Green Packaging within the Supply Chain

3.4 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.1.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.4.1.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

3.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.5.1 SOURCING OF RAW MATERIAL

3.5.2 MANUFACTURE OF PACKAGING MATERIAL

3.5.3 MANUFACTURING OF PACKAGED GOODS

3.5.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL AND LOGISTICS