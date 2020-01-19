Green Information Technology (IT) Services Market Overview To The Future Opportunities Over The Globe

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Green Information Technology (IT) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Green IT involves the practices related to information technology (IT) optimization and environmentally sustainable computing.
Big organizations and business firms already have started deploying metrics or criteria such as power use, water use along with tracking their corporate carbon footprint.
Corporate and IT sectors desire to improve efficiency and save money is driving the global green IT services market. Many corporate and other sectors are hiring information technology firms to implement and help green IT initiatives in their firms and businesses.
Government initiatives for green projects is also leading to the growth of green IT services market. However, currently green IT projects and green IT initiatives are primarily focused at data centers; thus, expanding the reach of green IT services into other IT functionalities holds major opportunity for the green IT services market.
The concept of green IT services was first coined in 1992 when Energy Star was launched by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Energy Star is a voluntary labeling program that helps enterprises save money and curb greenhouse gas emissions by identifying the products that offer energy efficiency. Apart from the aforementioned components, green IT also includes redesigning data centers. The market for green IT services has been gaining impetus from the growing popularity of virtualization, cloud computing, and green networking.
The key players covered in this study
SustainableIT
Accenture
GreenIT
Cap Gemini
BT Global Services
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Hewlett-Packard
Computer Sciences
IBM
Dell
Tata Consultancy Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Green IT Solutions
Purchasing Solutions
Equipment Manufacturers Solutions
Real Estate Development Solutions
Green Business Solutions
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Information Technology Industry
Government Industry
Education Industry
Healthcare Industry
Others
