Green Information Technology (IT) Services Market Overview To The Future Opportunities Over The Globe

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Green Information Technology (IT) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Green IT involves the practices related to information technology (IT) optimization and environmentally sustainable computing.

Big organizations and business firms already have started deploying metrics or criteria such as power use, water use along with tracking their corporate carbon footprint.

Corporate and IT sectors desire to improve efficiency and save money is driving the global green IT services market. Many corporate and other sectors are hiring information technology firms to implement and help green IT initiatives in their firms and businesses.

For more info, get a Sample PDF with TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2057142

Government initiatives for green projects is also leading to the growth of green IT services market. However, currently green IT projects and green IT initiatives are primarily focused at data centers; thus, expanding the reach of green IT services into other IT functionalities holds major opportunity for the green IT services market.

The concept of green IT services was first coined in 1992 when Energy Star was launched by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Energy Star is a voluntary labeling program that helps enterprises save money and curb greenhouse gas emissions by identifying the products that offer energy efficiency. Apart from the aforementioned components, green IT also includes redesigning data centers. The market for green IT services has been gaining impetus from the growing popularity of virtualization, cloud computing, and green networking.

The key players covered in this study

SustainableIT

Accenture

GreenIT

Cap Gemini

BT Global Services

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Hewlett-Packard

Computer Sciences

IBM

Dell

Tata Consultancy Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Green IT Solutions

Purchasing Solutions

Equipment Manufacturers Solutions

Real Estate Development Solutions

Green Business Solutions

Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2057142

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Technology Industry

Government Industry

Education Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in