Green Communication Market – High Demand for Energy-efficient Networking Technologies Strikes Growth

Energy efficiency in cellular networks is a growing concern for cellular operators to not only maintain profitability, but also to reduce the overall environmental effects. This emerging trend of achieving energy efficiency in cellular networks is motivating the standardization authorities and network operators to continuously explore future technologies in order to bring improvements in the entire network infrastructure.

In order to achieve this, green communication technologies are widely preferred and deployed. Adopting green communication technology helps businesses and individuals in reducing power consumption and lowering the operation costs of organizations.

The global green communication market is segmented on the basis of services, verticals, and geographies. Based on the services, the green communication market is classified into energy efficiency, renewable energy solutions, and energy consumption. Among these, energy efficiency services are more preferred due its high demand for energy-efficient networking technologies and products. Based on various verticals, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, public sector, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and others.

On the basis of geography, the global green communication market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America dominates the market, due to the continuous growth of telecommunication and IT industry in this region.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the swiftest growth among all regional segments in the coming years, due to the technology advancement and massive growth of infrastructure in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea and China.