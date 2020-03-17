Green Coatings Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Green Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Green Coatings Market

Green coatings are the substance applied on the surface of an object for decoration or protection of the surface. It is produced using natural sources like vegetable oil, soy beans, castor oil and clay. The manufacturing process of green coating includes elimination of use of hazardous materials and increasing use of bio renewable and recycle material. Green coating manufacturers globally are working towards developing high performance coating that have less negative impact on the environment. Moreover, the coating developers create innovative manufacturing techniques that protect air and water quality with reducing the consumption of natural resources.

Global Green Coatings Market was worth USD XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791634-global-green-coatings-market-2018-2025

Global Green Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Green Coatings are good for the environment. These coatings help to reduce CO2 emissions by reducing the amount of unwanted waste deposited in land fills and reduce the amount of VOC’s released when low VOC Green Coatings are choosen for architectural applications. Green Coatings save money by avoiding expenses incurred by tear-off and replacement of existing roofing membranes and removal/disposal fees associated with hazardous materials remediation by removal. Green Coatings can also save time by avoiding downtime for building and relocation fees for the building occupants.

Furthermore, Green coatings protect interior and exterior building surfaces extending their useful service life. They are designed and engineered to cross-link-bond with each other, and are easily renewed when their useful service life is over.

Global Green Coatings Market – Segment Analysis

Global Green Coatings Market is categorized by various types such as water-borne, powder, high-solids, and UV-curved coatings. Of these, the waterborne coatings have high demand at a global level and its manufacturing is majorly dominated by Asia-Pacific mainly by China, Japan, and India.

Also, Waterborne coatings are widely used in interior & exterior paints, doors, trims and facades in architectural industry. Stringent government regulations in order to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions associated with solvent based coatings are projected to propel market growth. Increasing automobile production in countries such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Mexico has also prompted the demand for waterborne coatings.

Global Green Coatings Market – Geographical Analysis

Based on geography, the green coatings market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America comprises United States, Canada, and Mexico. Whereas South America comprises Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, also Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the world are the key countries covered in the report. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the global green coating market followed by North America and Europe. Growing industrialization, growing automotive industry in economies including India and China and rising awareness among consumers about the environment are the prominent factors driving the Asian green coatings market.

Global Green Coatings Market – Competitive Analysis

Global Green Coatings Market is fragmented with the presence of many local and international players. However, Nanpao Resins Chemical Group, PPG Industries, Inc., and Roymal, Inc. holds major market share in the market. PPG Industries,Inc. is the market leader with approximately XX% of the total market followed by Roymal and Nanpao Resins Chemical Group.

In 2017, Hempel established a new R&D facility solely focused on passive fire protection (PFP) coatings near Barcelona, Spain. The center is likely to be fully functional by the end of 2018

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the global green coatings market products across each indication, in terms of type and application highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in the green coating products market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the green coating products levels 4/5 segmentation.

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Product mapping in excel for the essential green coating products of all major market players.

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791634-global-green-coatings-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Global Green Coatings Market– Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global Green Coatings Market –Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global Green Coatings Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

Global Green Coatings Market – By Type

4.1. Water-Borne

4.2. Powder

4.3. High-solids

4.4. UV-cured coating

Global Green Coatings Market– By Application

5.1. Architectural Coatings

5.2. Industrial Coatings

5.3. Automotive Coatings

5.4. Wood Coatings

5.5. Packaging Coatings

5.6. Others

Global Wheat Market – By Geography

6.1. North America

6.1.1. The United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.2. South America

6.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2. Argentina

6.2.3. Rest of South America

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. France

6.3.2. Germany

6.3.3. The United Kingdom

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. Japan

6.4.3. South Korea

6.4.4. India

6.4.5. Australia

6.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Rest of the World

Global Green Coatings Market – Competitor Landscape

7.1. Competitor Analysis

7.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

Global Green Coatings Market – Company Profiles

8.1. Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

8.2. Walter Wurdack Inc.

8.3. Roymal, Inc.

8.4. CASTAGRA

8.5. PPG Industries, Inc.

8.6. Naylor Paint

8.7. Triangle Coatings Inc.

8.8. ACTEGA GmbH

8.9. Eco Green Coatings LLC.

8.10. Royal DSM

8.11. Hempel

Global Green Coatings Market – Appendix

9.1. Sources

9.2. List of Tables

9.3. Expert Panel Validation

9.4. Disclaimer

9.5. Contact Us

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791634-global-green-coatings-market-2018-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)