Green Coatings Market 2019: Competitor Analysis Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta, BASF, Berger Paints India, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., And Others

Global Green Coatings Market is categorized by type, type of product, type of material, application, vertical application and end-use. The market was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This statistical study research report also mentions the introduction segments of the global market. The report examines the prevalent Global Green Coatings Market Industry Analysis market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a regional basis. A number of research tools have been utilized to provide a precise understanding of this market, such as Porter's five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global Green Coatings Market Research Report highlights noteworthy market development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and opportunities.

Market Analysis:

Global Green Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 89.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 142.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the growth of demand and market value can be attributed to the regulations about the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and the advantages of eco-friendly coatings with minimalistic emissions of VOC.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Market Competitors: Global Green Coatings Market

Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta, BASF, Berger Paints India, DAW SE, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams, Tikkurila Oyj, Walter Wurdack Inc., GLOBAL Encasement Inc., DSM, Henkel, Sika, Allnex Netherlands B.V., Momentive, OMNOVA Solutions., Covestro, Arkema And Others

Competitive Analysis: Global Green Coatings Market

The Global Green Coatings Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Green Coatings Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Stringent regulations set by the authorities regarding the emissions of volatile organic compounds is driving the green coatings market as these emit almost zero emissions

Increasing environmental awareness in the developing regions displaying larger spend on infrastructure is also driving the market as these infrastructure require eco-friendly and sustainable coating material

Market Restraints:

Instability of cost of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth

High initialization and investment costs is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Green Coatings Market

By Type

Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings, Radiation and UV-Cured Coatings



By Application

Architectural Coatings

Interior and Exterior, Building Products, Construction Products, Decorative Coatings



Industrial Coatings

Coil Coatings, Electrical Steel, Motors, Extrusion Coatings, Agricultural Finishes



Automotive Coatings

Original Equipment Manufacturer & Refinish, Car Wheels, Agricultural and Industrial Equipment



Packaging Coatings

Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer Packaged Goods, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Industrial Chemicals, Can Coatings



Wood Coatings

Construction Products, Furniture, Wood Finishes, Consumer Stains & Finishes



Aerospace Coatings, Others

By Geography

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

