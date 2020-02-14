Green Coating Market 2019| Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2024

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of ” Green Coating Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally

Global Green Coating Industry was valued at USD 90 Billion in the year 2017. Global Green Coating Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% from 2019 to reach USD 139.52 Billion by the year 2025. Europe region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and North America considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Industrys like U.K, Italy, Spain holds a substantial Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major Market players in Green Coating Industry are Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, Deutsche Amphibolin Works Se (Daw), Masco Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Berger Paints India Limited, The Valspar Corporation, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Axalta Coating System, PPG Industries Inc., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Company Ltd . Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

Green Coating Industry Segmentation:

By Type

• High-Solids

• Waterborne

• Radiation Cure

• Powder

By Application

• Automotive Coatings

• Packaging Coatings

• Architectural Coatings

• Wood Coatings

• Industrial Coatings

• Others

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global Green Coating Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Green Coating International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Green Coating

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Green Coating Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Green Coating Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Green Coating Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Green Coating Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Green Coating with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Green Coating

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Green Coating Market Research Report