Green Cement and Concrete Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future 2019-2025 | LafargeHolcim HeidelbergCement AG Anhui Conch Cement Company Calera Corporation

Green cement is a material that exhibits better functional performance and capabilities than ordinary cement. It is considered a sustainable construction material as it consumes fewer natural resources and energy and emits less carbon dioxide. Moreover, the use of green cement reduces water consumption by 20%. The green cement and concrete market is in its nascent stage and is currently confined to developed countries.

Global Green Cement and Concrete market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Cement and Concrete.

This report researches the worldwide Green Cement and Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Green Cement and Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green Cement and Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green Cement and Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LafargeHolcim

HeidelbergCement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Company

Calera Corporation

CEMEX

CeraTech

China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)

Ecocem Ireland Ltd

Italcementi

Kiran Global Chems

Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Votorantim cimentos S.A.

Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

Fly ash based

Geopolymer

Slag based

Others

Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

Public facilities

Education

Commercial and industrial

Healthcare

R & D centers

Residential

Others

Green Cement and Concrete Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Green Cement and Concrete Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Green Cement and Concrete capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Green Cement and Concrete manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Cement and Concrete :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

