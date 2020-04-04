Green Cement and Concrete Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Green Cement and Concrete Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Green cement is a material that exhibits better functional performance and capabilities than ordinary cement. It is considered a sustainable construction material as it consumes fewer natural resources and energy and emits less carbon dioxide. Moreover, the use of green cement reduces water consumption by 20%. The green cement and concrete market is in its nascent stage and is currently confined to developed countries.

Global Green Cement and Concrete market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Cement and Concrete.

This report researches the worldwide Green Cement and Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Green Cement and Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green Cement and Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green Cement and Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LafargeHolcim

HeidelbergCement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Company

Calera Corporation

CEMEX

CeraTech

China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)

Ecocem Ireland Ltd

Italcementi

Kiran Global Chems

Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Votorantim cimentos S.A.

Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

Fly ash based

Geopolymer

Slag based

Others

Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

Public facilities

Education

Commercial and industrial

Healthcare

R & D centers

Residential

Others

Green Cement and Concrete Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

