Great Innovation by Tumblers Manufacturers: Double-walled vacuum insulation technology

Increasing outdoor recreational activities and growing demand for attractive drink ware have created high demand for tumblers, due to which the use of tumblers as a promotional tool has become increasingly common. Growing demand for personal and corporate gifts with customized messages, logos, and prints is identified to be among the prominent factors propelling the demand for tumblers.

The demand for tumblers has increased in the last decade, creating an absolute need for customization. Manufacturers have come up with various innovations such as double-walled vacuum insulation technology and use of high grade stainless steel. Increasing consumption of premium coated drink ware with lids is one of the prime factors that is currently driving the tumblers market. Established players have expanded their production capabilities as well as their geographical reach to consolidate their position.

Drivers & Restraints:

One of the key factors which are expected to play a pivotal role in pushing the demand for tumblers is the demographic outlook of the country/region. It has been observed that participation in recreational activities varies greatly among regions and age groups. Also, after every couple of decades, there is a distinct change in lifestyle. Many emerging economies such as India and Brazil have witnessed extensive growth in employment in the past few years, which has led to an increase in disposable income. One of the ways that has affected the lifestyle of the working population in these countries is, a growth in participation in recreational activities.

The same has had a direct impact on the growth of the tumblers market. In developed countries such as the USA, Canada, and countries in the Europe region, participation in sports is highly encouraged and practiced, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of the global tumblers market. The global push for making the shift towards reusable products and packaging solutions has led to an increasing preference for tumblers and related products.

Globally, on the basis of product type, tumblers market is segmented into steel tumblers, plastic tumblers, and glass tumblers. Steel tumblers segment accounts for the largest market share of tumblers market of because of growth in the technological advancements to overcome the existing challenges. On the basis of capacity, tumblers market is segmented as up to 12 oz, 12 to 20 oz, 20 to 30 oz, and above 30 oz; among which 12 to 20 oz segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, the tumblers market is segmented into hyper/super market, convenience stores, and online sales. However, convenience stores segment dominates the market of global tumblers market.

The APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share in tumblers market due to increasing disposable income in this region. The MEA region is estimated to contribute small but rapidly growing market share in tumblers market. Growth in tumblers market in Latin America region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

A few of the key players in the global tumblers market include Tupperware Brands Corporation, Pelican Products, Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, Can’t Live Without It, LLC (S’well Bottle), Thermos, LLC, Evans Manufacturing, Inc., Hydro Flask, Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd., Cool Gear International, LLC, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Yeti Coolers, LLC, O2COOL, LLC, Bubba Brands, Inc., and Lock&Lock Co., Ltd