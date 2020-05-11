Grease Cartridges Market Showing Strong Growth for Forecast 2018–2026

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Grease Cartridges Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026,” 14oz capacity segment is anticipated to be the highest contributors to the global grease cartridges market, over the forecast period, 2018-2026. Globally, the revenue generated from sales of grease cartridges has been estimated to be over US$ 257,085.2 Thousand in 2018, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period.

Growing preference for lubricating grease in automotive and mining industry helps in the growth of the grease cartridges market. Cartridges reduce human efforts while applying grease for machinery parts. Consumers are moving towards convenient products for lubricating. Manufacturers come up with various innovations lubricant packaging solutions out of which is plastic cartridges which are expected to witness a shift in demand from fiberboard cartridges.

The market players that have been profiled include – Fischbach KG, MBP Manufacture Bourguignonne de Plastique, Biederman Enterprises Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Tubi System AB, Schieferdecker GmbH & Co. KG, Plastic Tooling Manufacturing Pty. Ltd., Long Thames Enterprise Co., Ltd., Andpak Inc. and Bev-Cap Pty Ltd.

