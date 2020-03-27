Gravure Printing Inks Market Rise in Demand from Packaging Industry to Drive Market | 2026

Of late, the gravure printing inks market has been facing stiff competition from flexographic printing inks. Demand for flexographic printing in several countries in North America and Europe has increased significantly owing to the lower ink consumption, diminished manpower requirement, and faster changeovers of flexographic printing inks. However, gravure printing ink is still considered the preferred printing ink in the packaging industry.

The gravure printing inks market has been segmented based on resin, technology, application, and region. In terms of resin, the market has been segregated into nitrocellulose, polyamide, polyurethane, acrylic, and others (including polyester, maleic, ketonic, and polyvinyl). The nitrocellulose segment dominated the gravure printing inks market in 2017. Nitrocellulose is a basic substance used for ink formulations in the mono- and bi-components form. The material is significantly used due to its advantages such as easy drying; film forming ability; low cost; heat resistance; solubility in alcohol-ethers mixtures, ketones, and esters; and dilatability in hydrocarbons. It has low odor, high degree of dimensional stability, and limited resistance to acids and alkalis.

Based on technology, the gravure printing inks market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, and others (including UV-curable). Solvent-based gravure printing inks are among the widely used gravure inks across the globe. This can be primarily ascribed to their ability to dry quickly and ease of adaptation on various substrates. On the other hand, water-based gravure printing inks are gaining momentum, as these inks comply with several environmental regulations.

In terms of application, the gravure printing inks market has been divided into packaging, publication, furniture, and others (including wrapping paper, wallpaper, textile, and label). The packaging segment dominated the market in 2017. Demand for gravure printing inks in the furniture segment has been increasing significantly due to the growth in manufacture of products such as cabinets, ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture, and flooring.