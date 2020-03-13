Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Graves’ ophthalmopathy, also known as Graves’ orbitopathy, is an eye disorder associated with Graves’ disease. It involves inflammation of the orbit and periorbital tissues which results in the redness, conjunctivitis, and swelling in the eyes.

The symptoms observed during the disease are eye irritation, dry eye, excessive tearing, double vision, light sensitivity, swelling and corneal ulceration. Smokers are more inclined to develop Graves’ ophthalmopathy than non-smokers.

The standard treatments available for the treatment of this medical indication include selenium supplements, corticosteroids, external radiation treatment, cool compresses, artificial tears and eyelid surgery.

Some of the major companies having pipeline drugs for Graves’ ophthalmopathy include Horizon Pharma plc, Genmab A/S, and Yuhan Corporation. For instance, Horizon Pharma plc is in the process of developing teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves’ ophthalmopathy.

