Graphite Felts Market Growth and Regional Forecast 2024

Graphite Felts Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Graphite Felts market.

This report focus on Graphite Felts market. Graphite Felts (GFs) are widely used due to their electrochemical activity, high permeability for liquids, high surface area and relatively low cost. The batteries application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the graphite felts market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Graphite Felts market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Graphite Felts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Rayon Based

PAN Based

Others

Segmentation by application:

Furnace

Batteries

Filters

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mersen

SGL Carbon

CGT Carbon GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Toray Industries, Inc.

AvCarb

CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials)

Cetech Co., Ltd

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

CFC Carbon Co., Ltd

Ceramaterials

Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd.

CM Carbon Co Ltd

Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.

Texpack S.R.L.

Buffalo Felt Products Corp.

Carbon Composites, Inc.

Fiber Materials Inc.

Svetlogorskkhimvolokno

Haoshi Carbon Fiber

Agm/Advanced Graphite Materials

Chemshine Carbon Co. Ltd

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Graphite Felts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Graphite Felts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Graphite Felts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Graphite Felts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Graphite Felts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

