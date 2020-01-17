Graphite Electrodes Market 2019 Overview by Product Type (HP, UHP, RP), Application (EAF, LF & Others), Manufacturers, Growth, Development & Forecast 2025

The Global Graphite Electrodes Market report aims at defining all the aspects of the market like driving factor, restrains, different segmentations that also covers certain key regions of the market.

Major factors expected to drive the market growth in forthcoming years as per the report are growth in demand for graphite electrodes in end-user industries, upsurge in utilization of steel scrap as well as higher demand from the steel business. Furthermore, graphite electrodes used in EAF (Electric Arc Furnace) enable flexibility in fluctuating its steel production that is very different from blast furnace technique of steel production. Moreover, EAF units can swiftly be started & stopped, letting the steel mill to in producing the good as per the requirement. Also, since graphite electrodes are flexible and EAF being cost effective, they are gaining popularity amongst the major steel producers. On the other hand, lower availability of raw material as well as inconsistent prices of the product are major growth restraints for the graphite electrodes market in upcoming years.

The report also describes several mythologies being adopted by prominent market players such as mergers & acquisitions for expanding their business as well as share of investments. For example, in 2017, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. took over SGL GE’s business in the U.S. in order to set up an industrial base in North American region, thus growing the firm’s presence in one of the key region of the global EAF market. Moreover, this deal will probably enable Tokai in building a firm business base as a global player that will be backed by the businesses in Asia, Europe & North America. Also, report profiles some of the key players within the global graphite electrode market such as GrafTech International, Showa Denko K.K., Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd and SEC Carbon, Ltd.

The global graphite electrodes market report divides the market into different segments such as product type, applications and geography. Further, product type segment has been sub divided into HP grade, UHP grade and RP grade. Amongst them UHP grade section of the market dominates the market with maximum share. Then, application segment is divided into EAF (Electric Arc Furnace) as well as LF (Ladle Furnace). EAF segment is expected to remain dominant in upcoming years.

Key regions highlighted in the report include North America (Mexico), Europe (France), Asia Pacific (China, Japan & India), Middle East & Africa and Central & South America. Asia Pacific is leading region of the global graphite electrodes market. However, North America & Europe also hold noticeable market share of graphite electrode market.

Key segments of the global graphite electrodes market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

HP

UHP

RP

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

EAF

LF & Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America Mexico

Europe France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Toc:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Global Graphite Electrodes Market Overview, By Product Global Graphite Electrodes Market Overview, By Application Global Graphite Electrodes Market Overview, By Region Industry Structure Company Profiles

