Graphic Films Market: Companies Mark Revenue from Transparent Films Leading Market Growth

The global graphic films market is forecast to push its growth forward while riding on promising trends observed in the e-commerce sector. Nonetheless, industry players could find favorable opportunities also birthing in other profit-making sectors such as retail, promotion and branding, automotive, and construction. While this could help the market to impress with its growth, there are certain other prospects anticipated to take shape with the growing application of opaque films. Such types of films could be significantly demanded because of their high durability, excellent printability, light weight, and ease of use. Other applications such as anti-graffiti, advertisement pamphlets, and promotional banners could also up the demand for graphic films.

The global graphic films market is envisioned to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2017-2022 to reach a revenue of US$33.7 bn by the end of 2022. In 2017, the market was valued at a US$26.0 bn.

The world graphic films market is prognosticated to be segregated into opaque, transparent, translucent, and reflective and other films, as per type of film. Out of these, transparent films could account for a larger share of US$10.4 bn by the end of 2022. The annual absolute growth of this segment is predicted to be greater than that of other film types. It could grow at a US$0.3 bn on an annual basis.

With respect to material type, the world graphic films market could be classified into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE). In terms of end use, the market is foreseen to be divided into automotive, promotion, advertising, and branding, and industrial and other end-use sectors.

All of these segments studied in the publication are meticulously and thoroughly analyzed based on revenue, market share, and year-on-year growth comparison by region.

APEJ Offers Lucrative Business Openings while Rising at Higher Growth Rate

On the regional front, the world graphic films market is foretold to be cataloged into Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), which could secure a king’s share by 2022 end. The analysts authoring the report are of the viewpoint that APEJ could be a more attractive market. It is prophesied to produce an absolute revenue opportunity of US$2.9 bn between 2017 and 2022.

However, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan could exhibit a sluggish growth in the coming years. The MEA is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% whereas Japan could be valued at a US$0.9 bn by the completion of the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, Europe and North America are expected to offer better hopes with their improving growth in the international graphic films market. Latin America is projected to be another region important for the growth of the market.

Some of the players projected to make their prominence known in the worldwide graphic films market could be 3M Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Amcor Limited, DUNMORE Corporation, Achilles Corporation, Hexis S.A., Arlon Graphics, LLC, and Dunmore Corporation.