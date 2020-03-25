Graphic Film Market Overview, Industry Analysis Report 2019 With DuPont; 3M, Innovia Films, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, HEXIS S.A., KPMF Limited, DUNMORE, Achilles USA, CONSTANTIA, Drytac Corporation And More

Global graphic film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a rise of its estimated value of USD 25.75 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 37.72 billion by 2026. Growth of the market can be reasoned to the innovations and advancements in the production methods of graphic films.

Market Definition: Global Graphic Film Market

Graphic film can be defined as a variation of polymer films that are pressure sensitive films and have an aesthetic appeal to it. These films are applied as a marketing innovation and to increase the aesthetic appeal of the products they are applied on. They are also used as signages used in various promotional activities.

Market Drivers:

Growing expenditure on innovative advertisement and marketing methods and activities; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Low cost for installation and maintenance of these products after they have been installed on a particular substrate; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Vulnerable and variations in the prices of raw materials required for the production of graphic films is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Global Graphic Film Market

Few of the major competitors currently present in the market are DuPont; 3M; Innovia Films; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; HEXIS S.A.; KPMF Limited; DUNMORE; Achilles USA; CONSTANTIA; Drytac Corporation; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Arlon Graphics, LLC; FDC Films; Nekoosa Inc.; Gauzy.com; Charter NEX and Aura Graphics Limited.

Global graphic film market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graphic film market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Graphic Film Market

By Type Transparent Films Reflective Films Opaque Films Translucent Films

By Polymer Polyethylene (PE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Others

By Printing Technology Offset Digital Flexography Rotogravure

By End-Use Industrial Automotive Promotional & Advertisement Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Nekoosa Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Catalina Graphic Films, Inc. This acquisition will help Nekoosa Inc. in expanding their manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio.

In February 2018, Steel Partners Holdings announced that they had completed the acquisition of DUNMORE along with its assets. DUNMORE will operate as an individual company in the organization and will report to API Group.

In October 2017, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced that they had announced that they had invested into Gauzy, Israel-based manufacturer of films, liquid-based materials, for various end-users and applications.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of graphic film

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

