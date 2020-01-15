Graphene Oxide (GO) Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 116 pages with table and figures in it.

Today’s graphene is normally produced using mechanical or thermal exfoliation, chemical vapour deposition (CVD), and epitaxial growth. One of the most effective way of synthesised graphene on a large scale could be by the chemical reduction of graphene oxide. Since the first report on mechanical exfoliation of monolayer graphene in 2004, interest in graphite oxide (which is produced by oxidation of graphite) has increased dramatically as people search for a cheaper, simpler, more efficient and better yielding method of producing graphene, that can be scaled up massively compared to current methods, and be financially suitable for industrial or commercial applications.

While graphite is a 3 dimensional carbon based material made up of millions of layers of graphene, graphite oxide is a little different. By the oxidation of graphite using strong oxidizing agents, oxygenated functionalities are introduced in the graphite structure which not only expand the layer separation, but also makes the material hydrophilic (meaning that they can be dispersed in water). This property enables the graphite oxide to be exfoliated in water using sonication, ultimately producing single or few layer graphene, known as graphene oxide (GO). The main difference between graphite oxide and graphene oxide is, thus, the number of layers. While graphite oxide is a multilayer system in a graphene oxide dispersion a few layers flakes and monolayer flakes can be found.

Graphene oxide has two types: powder and solution. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Therefore, in this report, the capacity and production of solution graphene oxide is converted into powders.

Scope of the Report:

In 2017, the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is valued at 6295 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 64504 K USD by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 39.44% between 2017 and 2024. USA is the largest market of grapheme oxide, in terms of sales volume, according for about 51.8% in 2017.

Currently, Global Graphene Group, Graphenea, Garmor, ACS Material and The Sixth Element Materials are major manufacturers of this industry. Global Graphene Group is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Global Graphene Group was 54.2 M Kg, and the company held a share of 26.82%.

Graphene oxide is an emerging industry. The cosmically industrial production is still being studied, most manufacturers begun the first commercial production since 2013. Although the profit margin of graphene oxide is high, the research funds is also phenomenal, in additional to this, the downstream demand is unstable.

Currently, the Graphene Oxide (GO) industry looks more like a conceptual product, and the high prices limit the development of the Graphene Oxide (GO) industry. Few downstream consumers can accept such a high price even if GO has shown good performance.

The worldwide market for Graphene Oxide (GO) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 38.7% over the next five years, will reach 45 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Graphene Oxide (GO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes

The Sixth Element Materials

BGT Materials

UNIPL

Allightec

E WAY Technology

LeaderNano

Nanoinnova

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Graphene Oxide Solution

Graphene Oxide Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-Related Materials

Biology and Medicine

Others

Highlights of the Global Graphene Oxide (GO) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Graphene Oxide (GO) market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Graphene Oxide (GO) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Graphene Oxide (GO) , with sales, revenue, and price of Graphene Oxide (GO) , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Graphene Oxide (GO) for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Graphene Oxide (GO) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Graphene Oxide (GO) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

