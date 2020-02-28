Graphene Nanocomposites Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027 Focusing on Industry Profit

The Research Report “Graphene Nanocomposites Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Graphene, an allotrope of carbon, is also the basic structural element of several other allotropes such as charcoal, graphite, fullerenes and carbon nanotubes. This material finds application in high-performance markets such as electronics, medical and military among others, and could re-define the nanocomposites market in the future. Graphene nanocomposites have shown a great growth potential in certain industry segments such as electronics, aerospace, green energy and automotive. Over the past few years, technology has advanced significantly and the synthesis of graphene in bulk amount became possible. This is a milestone in the development of graphene based composite and hybrid materials.

Owing to the high cost of material manufacture and production techniques, as well as the high cost of technology and patent protection, some materials in the nanocomposites market have posed difficulties in terms of costing and manufacturing delays for various high-performance end-user segments. Graphene based polymer composites show prevalent mechanical, thermal, fire resistance and electrical properties in contrast with a routine polymer.

Its contribution to the host framework enhances electrical and mechanical properties superior to different Nanocomposites, for example, clay and carbon nanotubes (CNT). In spite of the fact that CNTs are practically identical in mechanical properties to that of graphene, graphene nanocomposites are ideal over the previous one due to its better electrical and thermal conductivity. The exceptional thermal, electrical and mechanical properties of graphene nanocomposites are expected to propel the nanocomposites market growth. Graphene nanocomposites also possess the properties of fracture toughness, lightweight, fatigue strength and cost-effectiveness. All these features promote its usage as primary filling agents in conventional composite applications.

Graphene nanocomposites are also utilized in energy storage and conversion devices such as lithium (Li), Li-sulphur Li-air batteries and super capacitors or ultra-capacitors. Graphene nanocomposites exhibits fabulous material features, for example, quicker recombination rate and longer stability. Li-ion batteries by means of solution blending improves the recharging capacity and its performance level. Research & Development to utilize graphene nanocomposites in microbial fuels are being carried out in order to generate electricity from organic matters.

Asian countries such as Indonesia, South-Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China and North America region are the major manufacturers and consumers of graphene nanocomposites in terms of volume. Major growth in these countries is expected from the growing electronics & electrical, packaging, automotive and electronics & semiconductor sectors. The presence of a large number of manufacturers, research institutes and universities, combined with an increased demand for graphene nanocomposites, the global graphene nanocomposites market is projected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period.

Global Graphene Nanocomposites Market: Segmentation

Global Graphene Nanocomposites market is segmented as follows

By Type;

Graphene Oxide (GO)

Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

Graphene Polymer

By Application;

Electro catalysts

High performance materials

Biosensors

Biomedical materials

By End-Use;

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Medical

Global Graphene Nanocomposites Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The swift growth of electronics industry and perennial development in technology drive the graphene nanocomposites market growth to an extent. Because of certain unique properties of graphene nanocomposites such as high carrier versatility, good electrical conductivity and direct optical transmittance, they are used as part of electrode applications for manufacturing active solar cells, liquid crystal devices, field emission devices and natural light radiating diodes, which drives the graphene nanocomposites market. Graphene nanocomposites are also suitable for biomedical applications such as gene delivery and nano medicine, which bolsters its growth in medical sector also. Another major application of graphene nanocomposites is ceramic-based nanocomposites. They exhibit excellent electrochemical properties with high carrier features applicable in energy sector. The relatively high cost associated with the production of graphene nanocomposites is expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Graphene Nanocomposites Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, 2-D Tech, Abalonyx AS,ACS Material, Angstron Materials, Applied Graphene Materials plc., DFJ nanotechnologies Co Ltd, Gramor, William Blythe Limited, Graphene Laboratories Inc., Graphenea and Graphene Tech, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

