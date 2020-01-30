Graphene Market Size, Share, Report, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2025

The global graphene market size is Set to grow at USD 221.4 million by 2025. Increasing demand for flexible, lightweight, and renewable materials with long life span is the primary factor driving the growth of the global graphene market size. Another factor pumping the growth of the global graphene market is the requirement of nanotechnology in the electronics industry. Rising disposable income has resulted in increased consumer purchase of personal and household hygiene products. This trend is expected to increase significantly in the near future, thus, driving the global aerosol valves market growth.

Global Graphene Market Volume and Value, 2015-2025 (Tons), (USD Million)

The current market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been covered in the global graphene market analysis report. The study also covers a detailed analysis of the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces model of the global graphene market. The market volume and revenue forecast is provided up to 2025, with 2015 to 2017 being the historical figures, and 2018 to 2025 is forecast period. The global graphene market size has been also assessed considering the impact of current and emerging trends in different geographies. Furthermore, the report enlists the top key players operating in the market and the key strategies adopted by them.

Based on the type, graphene nanoplatelets is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period within the global graphene market. The increasing demand for graphene-based composites and coating materials used in the manufacture of structural components in aircraft primarily drives the growth of this segment. Consumer demand for efficient, lightweight, strong, and environmentally friendly products are other significant market drivers of graphene nanoplatelets.

Graphene nanoplatelets enhance the properties of a broad variety of polymer materials including natural or synthetic rubber; thermoset and thermoplastic composites; thermoplastic elastomers; and paints and coatings adhesives owing to their unique nanoscale size, shape, and material composition. Additionally, the use of graphene nanoplatelets as polymer matrix fillers has also driven the global graphene nanoplatelets market. The key industry which is currently driving the global graphene market is the electronics sectors, majorly on account of the enormous demand for the latest smartphones and laptops across the world. The growing demand for more efficient and strong weapons in the defense sector and lightweight sports equipment has triggered the global graphene nanoplatelets market growth.

North America is projected to hold a valuation of USD 12.8 million by 2025 in the global graphene market. The US is anticipated to remain the leading graphene market in the region, supported by the increasing use of materials in high-performance composites and energy storage devices as well as increased R&D expenditure in advanced electronics. The rapid rise in the demand for printed electronics owing to technological improvements and increased awareness regarding the benefits of printed electronics is driving the growth of the graphene market in the region. The rapidly expanding energy and automotive sector is another major factor that has augmented the demand for graphene in the region.

Major Key Players in the Global Graphene Market :

The main players involved in the global Graphene Market are;

Graphenea S.A.

Applied Graphene Materials plc

XG Sciences, Inc.

Vorbeck Materials

ACS Materials LLC

Others

Composites, accounting for 33.6% of the global graphene market share in 2017, is projected to be the fastest growing application in the near future. The exceptional combination of high strength, stiffness, and thermal & electrical and conductivity makes graphene a promising material for a variety of composite applications. Graphene is also added to polymers, ceramic and metals to make composites that are heat and pressure resistant. Graphene composites have numerous potential applications to create innovative and unique materials with ongoing research. Graphene increases the strength and conductivity of bulk materials and helps to produce composites of superior quality. Graphene is also added to polymers, ceramics, and metals in order to produce composites that are conductive and heat and pressure resistant. The potential of graphene composites includes engineering materials for aerospace, renewables, and medical implants among others.

The competitive landscape of the global graphene market is fragmented with a large number of players with global and regional presence. The key players covered in the graphene market analysis includes Graphenea S.A., XG Sciences, Inc., Vorbeck Materials, Applied Graphene Materials plc, ACS Materials LLC, NanoXplore Inc., BGT Materials Limited, Ltd, Grafoid Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., and Global Graphene Group among others.

Key segments of the Global Graphene market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Graphene Oxide

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Electronics

Composites

Energy

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Major Points from TOC of Graphene Market:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Global Graphene Market Overview, By Type Global Graphene Market Overview, By Application Global Graphene Market Overview, By Region Competitive Landscape

