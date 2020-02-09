Graphene Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Graphene Industry

Graphene Market is a 2-dimensional crystalline allotrope of carbon that is densely packed in a honeycomb pattern. It is the thinnest material, with exceptionally strong – 200 times stronger than steel. Graphene has a good thermal, optical, and mechanical property, with a thermal conductivity of 3000-5000 W m-1 K-1 at room temperature. Graphene has applications in various industries such as batteries, sensors, semi-conductors, electronics, displays, medicine, and others.

Increasing adoption of graphene in the energy sector and various applications of graphene in automobiles and electronics industry are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global graphene market. Moreover, the multifunctional properties of graphene has led to its introduction in various industries such as adhesives and sports, and increased government funding for R&D sector of graphene industry are contributing towards the growth of the graphene market. High cost of graphene production and use of toxic chemicals for conventional manufacturing of graphene are some factors restraining the manufacturing of graphene. However, the introduction of advanced technology such as such as graphene-based nanomaterials for water filtration is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The graphene market can be segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into graphene oxide (GO), mono-layer & bi-layer graphene, few layer graphene (FLG), graphene nano platelets (GNP), and others (D graphene foams, pristine graphene). Based on end users, the market is diversified into biomedical & life sciences, electronics, defense, 3D printing, automotive, aerospace, energy, paints & coatings, and other (adhesive, sports, and water filtrations). Among types, the graphene nano platelets segment holds a major share in the graphene market. This is due to its wide applications in various industries, including coatings, sensors, capacitors, and electrodes in batteries.

The global graphene market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global graphene market. This is mainly owing to rapid growth of automobile and electronics sector in the region. Moreover, the growing energy sector has proven the major driver in the growth of the graphene market in North America. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit a fastest growth in the global graphene market over the forecast period. The reserves for graphene in the region, especially in China, is one of the major factors contributing towards the market growth of graphene in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key vendors of the graphene market are Cealtech, CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa plus S.P.A, Elcora Advanced Materials, Grafoid Inc., and Graphene 3D Lab Inc., among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on. For instance, in April 2018, Directa Plus, a producer and supplier of graphene-based products, announced its partnership with its existing global accessories customer. The agreement will enable the company to produce graphene-based advanced accessories having advanced mechanical properties.

Research Methodology:

The market study of graphene market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as physics.org, nano.gov, American Chemical Society, and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report is intended for graphene manufacturers, electronics providers, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

