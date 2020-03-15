Graph Database Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 24.0% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 2409.1 Million

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Graph Database Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Graph Database Market size is expected to grow from US$ 821.8 Million in 2018 to US$ 2,409.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. Graph Database Market spread across 165 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 79 Tables and 39 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Risk Management and Fraud Detection is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018 in the graph database market.

Fraud detection applications, through their real-time, near-real-time, and batch analysis of users’ activities, assist companies in safeguarding their customers and enterprise information, assets, accounts, and transactions. To address frauds and the related risks, enterprises use Transaction Monitoring Systems (TMS) that are based on relational databases. However, due to TMS’ linear and discrete analysis approach, they usually help in spotting trends and incidents post their occurrence on a limited basis.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the graph database market by region

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and estimated to have an immense potential for the growth of the graph database market in the coming years. Many Asian countries, including Singapore and China, are leveraging information-intensive technologies to gain a competitive edge over other players. They are digitizing rapidly and promoting the emerging technologies, such as mobility, IoT, cloud, BI, and analytics. This trend provides significant opportunities to grow for vendors of graph database tools and services in this region.

Most Popular Companies in the Graph Database Market include are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Neo4j (US), Orient DB (UK), TIBCO Software (US), Franz (US), Teradata Corporation (US), MongoDB (US), OpenLink Software (US), MarkLogic (US), TigerGraph (US), DataStax (US), Ontotext (Bulgaria), Stardog (US), Cray (US), ArangoDB (Germany), Sparcity Technologies (Spain), Memgraph(UK), Bitnine (Korea), Objectivity (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), Fluree (US), Blazegraph (US).

Target Audience for Graph Database Market: Consulting companies,Government agencies, Investors and venture capitalists, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises, Third-party providers, Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms, Professional service providers.

