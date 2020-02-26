Grape Seed Oil Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players: Borges International Group, Lesieur Cristal, Olitalia s.r.l., Food & Wine, Costa d’Oro S.p.A., Tampieri Financial Group

Global Grape Seed Oil Market, with detailed analysis & also focuses on the major manufacturer, market strategies and impressive growth Scenario of the key product. It encloses an in-depth research of the Grape Seed Oil industry state and the competitive landscape globally. The report provides detailed segmentation, key players and competitive landscape and growth prospects of grape seed oil market from view of companies, key Regions, with production, consumption, and revenue.

The worldwide market for Grape Seed Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2023, from 360 million US$ in 2017.

Grape seed oil (also called grapeseed oil or grape oil, abbreviation: GSO) is pressed from the seeds of grapes, and is thus an abundant by-product of winemaking. Grape seed oil is low in saturated fats and high in polyunsaturated fats making it a healthy choice for the heart and cardiovascular system. Grape seed oil is an excellent source of linoleic acid, an omega-6 essential fatty acid that cannot be synthesized by the human body but is a nutritional necessity for healthy development and growth.

Some of the key players in the global industry include Grape Seed Oil Market

Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone, Food & Vine, Oleificio Salvadori, Costa d’Oro, Mazola, Seedoil, SANO, Sophim, Aromex Industry, Qingdao Pujing, Kunhua Biological Technology, Guanghua Oil and Hebei xinqidian Biotechnology

This report focuses on the Grape Seed Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, the global grape seed oil industry is relatively separated. In the world wide, giant players in edible oil industry, namely Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess and Pietro Coricelliare are the leading players in this industry.

Second, the global market of grape seed oil mainly relies on the grape seed production and downstream demand. For the past five years, grape seed production has been fluctuating due to the soil and weather condition.

Third, regionally, the production area of grape seed oil is mostly wine production areas, due to grape seed oil is one of the waste products produced during winemaking. The global major wine production zones: Italy, France, USA, Spain and China etc. Moreover, grape seed oil is mainly consumed in domestic area rather than exported to other countries.

Fourth, technology of grape seed oil is vital in the production. The method chosen for oil extraction depends on the nature of raw material.

Fifth, the global market for grape seed oil has been in mature status for the past years. Grape seed oil has been used by people for thousands of years, and the use of grape seed oil has also been recognized in many areas. Additionally, the import and export business is not frequent, due to the high expense of transportation and low market price.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of grape seed oil will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mechanically by pressing

Chemically extracted

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Supplements and health-care

Other

