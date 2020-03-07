Gram Staining Systems Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2028

Gram staining is one of the initial screening test to distinguish and classify the bacterial species into gram positive and gram negative which thus helps in the presumptive diagnosis of various disease type. Over the years, manual staining procedure has been followed in the labs for performing the test which is directly related to the microbiologist’s experience and technique. Nowadays, the development of automated gram staining systems overcome the traditional cumbersome procedure that lacks reliability and reproducibility. Although following a standardized operating procedure, gram staining results vary with different technologists but these gram staining systems result in providing rapid, standardized results for different specimen types with minimum reagent use. The gram staining systems also remove manual manipulations in the process and proves to be economical in terms of reagent consumption. This method uses only 10% of the volume of reagents typically used in manual staining procedures. Gram staining systems use fresh staining reagent each time all the slides are remain separated in order to avoid any cross-contamination. These automated gram staining systems undergo all the process of conventional gram staining such as staining, washing and drying of slides and each process periods are controlled by a timer built in the microcontroller.

Market players with commercially available gram staining systems have patented technologies installed in their systems but the aim of all the systems is to provide faster, efficient and reproducible results.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6919

Gram Staining Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints

Several technical advantages of the automated system such as reduced time, minimal reagent use and standardized results support the market growth of these gram staining systems. These systems also have easy handling user interface and provide more traceability. Furthermore, several technical challenges associated with the traditional gram staining procedure also promotes the use of automated gram staining systems. Automated systems also provide cost-effective solution compared to the conventional one by reducing the waste produced. Nowadays, researchers are also engaged in improving the management of laboratory quality and increasing their standards which further fuels the use of fully automated laboratory instruments. There exist several limitations for the market growth of gram staining systems as these automated processes are being followed only in the high-volume microbiology laboratories. As well as, most of the laboratories accept manual gram staining as the standard operating procedure and keep the automated gram staining systems as an alternative.

Gram Staining Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Automated Gram Staining System

Gram Staining System Regents

Accessories

Segmentation by Application

In-house Research

Commercial Research

Clinical Diagnosis

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Gram Staining Systems Market: Overview

There is an increasing adoption of automated systems in the laboratory procedures which represents a huge opportunity for the automated gram staining systems to penetrate the market. Several studies also prove the advantage of gram staining systems over the traditional staining methods. There exist only very few players in the market for automated gram staining systems, representing an opportunity to develop and launch certain products in the market producing cost-effective results. Hospitals followed by academic institutes would be the most targeted segment for penetrating the market of gram staining systems as they are mostly used in the clinical diagnosis as well as in-house research purpose.

Gram Staining Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America leads the market for Gram Staining Systems owing to the adoption of advanced systems in the laboratory diagnosis and research. As well as the penetration of automated systems is also higher in the developed countries which supports the market growth over the region. This is followed by the Western Europe market with EU5 having the maximum share. This is due to the presence of better diagnostic and research facilities supported by several fundings. The market for gram staining systems in Japan also represents significant growth rate over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market represents a huge opportunity for the gram staining systems as the number of academic research is increasing in the region and continuous improvement has been observed in the development of diagnostic and research facilities. Latin America followed by Middle East and Africa represents the least market share for gram staining systems due to the more adoption of the conventional staining procedures.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6919

Gram Staining Systems Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the Gram Staining Systems market includes Hardy Diagnostics, ELITechGroup, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lorne Laboratories Limited, Lennox Framework Agreement, Labema Oy, Axon Lab AG and others.