Gram-Positive Bacterial Infections Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Gram-positive bacterial infections are caused by gram-positive bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus spp. This infection sometimes become fatal in the immune-compromised person, and it is generally found in new-born.

The infection when contracted during pregnancy can cause chorioamnionitis and postpartum infections. Further, urinary tract infections associated with the bacteria can also cause premature birth.

Some of the characteristics of gram-positive bacteria are thick peptidoglycan layer, presence of teichoic acids, DD-transpeptidase for cross-linking in the cell walls, and cytoplasmic lipid membrane. Gram-positive bacteria give positive result in gram stain test.

Merck & Co. Inc. is in the process of developing tedizolid phosphate for the treatment of gram-positive bacterial infections. Pfizer Inc. is also involved in the pipeline for Gram-positive bacterial infections.

