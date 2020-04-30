Graffiti Remover Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2019 – 2027

Graffiti Remover Market: Introduction

Graffiti is drawings or writing made on surfaces, usually without permission and within public view. Graffiti ranges from simple words to wall paintings. Spray paint and marker pens are the commonly used graffiti materials. In most of the countries, painting or marking property without the property owner’s permission is considered vandalism and defacement, which is a punishable crime. Most of the instances of graffiti are often considered as unsophisticated tags, which leads to disputed visual benefits. Therefore, most governments consider graffiti as unethical, and have banned the practice.

Graffiti Remover Market: Trends & Developments

Different approaches are used for graffiti removal, often depending on their resources. Wide range of cleaning solutions to remove graffiti quickly and safely are available for use on interior and exterior surfaces. Spray paints used for graffiti art are potent and strong. They cannot be removed with ease without the help of chemicals. Therefore, various solvent solutions available in the graffiti remover market that can be used to get rid of graffiti on surfaces.

Graffiti Remover Market: Segmentation

The global graffiti remover market can be segmented based on type of chemicals, method of removal, end-use industry, and region. In terms of type of chemicals, the global graffiti remover market can be classified into chemical paint remover, remover gel, handy-wipes, pressure washing chemicals, and others. Chemical paint remover is mainly used on brick, cement, and wood. It is a strong solvent and is mostly available in specialty industry outlets. Graffiti remover gel can be used to strip graffiti from non-painted substrates such as concrete, nonporous material, and metals.

Handy-wipes work better on surfaces with less graffiti. It can remove spray-painting done on a smaller scale and helps in removal of marker spots. It comes with a cloth or a scrubber that can be used on the surface. Furthermore, pressure washing equipment and solvents are used to remove graffiti in an effective way but with the drawback that it can wear out the quality of the surface.

Based on method of graffiti removal, the graffiti remover market can be segmented into sandblaster, paint out, and detergents and liquid wash. The sandblaster method is effective in removing graffiti that is deep set and dried into the surface. It requires special equipment and involves a major cleaning-up process after completion of the task. Paint out removes a new and fresh coat of paint on the wall where graffiti has been painted. Detergents and liquid wash is a majorly used method of cleaning graffiti. However, this method can be effective if the graffiti paint is water soluble.

Graffiti Remover Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in the graffiti remover market include Rust-Oleum, Taginator / Tagaway, NCH (UK) Ltd., Graffiti Removal Ltd, Graffiti Removal Services, Goodbye Graffiti, and The Claire Manufacturing Company.