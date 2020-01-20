GPS Tracking and Navigation Market SWOT analysis, Size, Status and Development Plans in next few years

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global GPS Tracking and Navigation Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

The general notion of tracking subjects has resulted in the advent of Global Positioning System (GPS) as a major breakthrough that the world had witnessed. Though the technology has been adopted a lot earlier in the developed countries, India is fast catching up the trend. GPS has surfaced as a ubiquitous concept that looks at bringing the entire world into close proximity by connecting far-off subjects.

The report begins with the introduction of concept of GPS along with a brief description of the types of tracking. It then goes on to describe the basic framework of the functioning of GPS through its work model. The different components that get synergized to form the GPS ecosystem are described in the following section. It is followed by market overview which can be segregated into the global and the Indian scenario respectively. The global market overview is elaborated with a general introduction as well as a market size by shipment and values. The global market is slated to increase at the rate of 25-30% and a prediction is stated till 2016. An overview of the Indian GPS market comes next wherein along with the understanding of the sector, the market size as well as a market structure is also presented. This is immediately followed by the differentiation of the GPS market into two primary heads. The focus then shifts towards the Geographic Information System (GIS) wherein a take on the concept of GIS along with the Indian market overview is rendered. The GIS market overview comes with the market size figures and the segments where it operates. The following sections speak about the product categories and the benefits associated with GPS in the country. The report then progresses towards implementation of GPS as a mobile phone technology and also deliberates on the modified version of technology that aims at ameliorating the usage for consumers. The discussion then moves towards GPS being implemented in Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

Brief descriptions of the drivers that help the sector to prosper include growth in logistics vertical, growth in radio cabs, increasing penetration of high end phones, demand from the BPO sector, increasing sale of luxury cars and entry of mapping portals. As logistics call forth goods being in transit, players often tend to be in the face of certain nuances in the likes of pilferage, fuel tampering, issues in fleet management and others. GPS entails tracking of the vehicle as well as fuel consumption that ultimately goes on to solve all the intricate issues in logistics management. As logistics players become cautious in their operations and herald the usage of GPS, growth in the same translates into growth for the GPS sector. Another high usage of GPS is in radio cabs. With safety and security concerns looming large over the country, radio cabs’ operators are installing GPS in their cabs both for their easy functioning as well as for commuters’ safety. Another significant driver in this regard is the usage of GPS available as an added feature in mobile phones which again poses as potent enough to drive growth for the sector. In lines with radio cabs, BPO sector has also introduced cars with GPS installed in them as concern over safety and security especially women and inadvertently as the sector grows, GPS is sure to derive growth from the same.

Another stimulant for this sector is the entry of mapping portals that provide navigation aids required for tracking as well. While these factors can be termed as growth drivers there are certain factors that act as impediments to the sector including customer retention, fragmented logistics sector, lack of awareness and consumer perception and operational issues.

The next section speaks about the Government participation in the sector which caters to providing brief deliberations on the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing and related licenses.

The major trends identified in the sector include GPS providers cement bond with automobile manufacturers, GPS providers look at partnering with stores, mobile phone players rendering free services, emergence of new applications in the sector, GPS introduced for bikes, entertainment options offered with GPS devices, India to have its own GPS and GPS installed in public transport systems. The section ends with a Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the sector.

The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides basic information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights.

The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the event management market in India.

