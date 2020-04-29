Governance, Risk and Compliance-The Botswanan Insurance Industry

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

Get PDF Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436155

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Botswana, including –

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Botswana.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Botswana.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

– The NBFIRA regulates and supervises the Botswanan insurance industry.

– Motor third-party liability, aviation, and professional indemnity are some of the mandatory insurance classes of insurance in Botswana.

– Composite insurance is not permitted in Botswana. However, life insurance companies are permitted to operate in accident and health insurance business.

– 100% FDI is permitted in the Botswanan insurance industry.

– Non-admitted insurance is prohibited. However, unauthorized insurers can insure risks not covered by local insurers.

Scope

– The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Botswana.

– The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

– The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

– The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Reasons to buy

– Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in Botswana.

– Track the latest regulatory changes, and expected changes impacting the Botswanan insurance industry.

– Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country.

– Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436155

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]