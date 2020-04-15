Gouty Arthritis Market Report 2016 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2024

Affecting approximately 1 in 40 adults, Gouty arthritis is characterized by severe swelling and attacks of pain, tenderness, redness, warmth and swelling in the joints that result from abnormal metabolism of uric acid in the tissues and blood. Usually, the joint at the base of the big toe gets affected due to redness, stiffness, swelling and burning pain. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease may increase of gouty arthritis.

Affecting mostly men between the ages of 30 to 60 years, Gouty arthritis is primarily caused by the accumulation of too much uric acid in the joints that causes nodules under the skin, known as tophi. Increased levels of uric acid in the blood results from chronic kidney disease, obesity and certain medications (diuretics). One is more likely to have gouty arthritis if there is a family history about it while obese people are at a higher risk for gout. Sometimes, consumption of high-protein food, sudden changes in diet and weight gain or loss may also produce excessive amount of uric acid. One of the most painful forms of arthritis, Gouty arthritis is typically more common in men than in women and future damage to joints can be avoided by treatment.

Various symptoms associated with gouty arthritis are as follows:

Sudden onset of pain

Swelling and redness

Tenderness in the joint

Limited movement in the affected joint

Itching in the skin

Gouty Arthritis Market Segmentation

Based on diagnosis, the gouty arthritis market can be segmented as follows:

Joint fluid analysis (arthrocentesis): This test is used to test traces of uric acid crystals.

Blood tests: The uric acid level (hyperuricemia) is tested for the diagnosis of gouty arthritis. Other blood tests include white blood cell count, renal function and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR).

Medical history and physical examination: Certain medical history such as long-term consumption of diuretics can trigger gouty arthritis. Hence, a total check up is done in order to diagnose gouty arthritis.

Based on treatments, the gouty arthritis market can be segmented as follows:

NSAIDs: NSAIDs are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and are used to treat acute conditions of gouty arthritis. They help in reducing the inflammation and the severe pain caused due to joint swelling.

Colchicine: Patients who are unable to endure the effects of NSAIDs are treated with colchicines, which is an alternative treatment of gouty arthritis

Steroids: Glucosteriods are injected into the joint and are found to be as effective as NSAIDs

Based on geography, the gouty arthritis market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Out of these regions, North America holds a leading position in the gouty arthritis market followed by Europe. The prime factors which are driving the growth of the market in these regions are increasing awareness amongst the patient population, consumption of high-protein food and certain sedentary habits such as smoking tobacco and drinking. Furthermore, increasing disposable income of the population is also propelling the growth of gouty arthritis market.

Asia Pacific is the most promising region for the growth of gouty arthritis market as it is one of the emerging economies. The factors which would accentuate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are increasing prevalence of obesity and certain genetic disorders, and development of therapeutic treatment as well as testing tools for the treatment of gouty arthritis. Moreover, huge population base in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil would also fuel the growth of gouty arthritis market in the coming years.

Gouty Arthritis Market Key Players

Some of the top players operating in the development of gouty arthritis therapeutics market are AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Polaris Group, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd., JW Pharmaceutical Corporation, Addex Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Ltd. and others.

