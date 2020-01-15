Gorlin Syndrome Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations

Gorlin syndrome, also known as basal cell nevus syndrome, is an inherited genetic disorder characterized by multiple basal cell skin cancer.

The common symptoms observed during Gorlin syndrome are calcium deposition in brain, jaw cysts, skeletal changes and developmental disability. The person with Gorlin syndrome appears with a prominent forehead, widely spaced eyes, small skin bumps and skin cysts.

Gorlin syndrome is screened by neurological evaluation, dental X-Ray and measurement of head size. The main treatment for Gorlin syndrome includes imiquimod cream, chemotherapy, photodynamic therapy and retinoids.

Ascend Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is in the process of developing ASN-002, a chemoimmunotherapy, for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. PellePharm Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are some other key players having drugs for Gorlin syndrome in their pipeline.

