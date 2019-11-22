Gorlin Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2028 – DelveInsight

Gorlin Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

1. Gorlin syndrome affects an estimated 1 in 31,000 people.

2. Nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome also known as Gorlin syndrome prevalence varies from 1/57,000 to 1/256,000.

3. Although the disease affects all races, where African-American and Asians represent only 5% of cases.

Currently, the Gorlin syndrome market does not hold any approved drug. On the other hand, the choice for multiple Basal Cell Carcinomas treatment consists of a combined approach including surgery supplemented by cryotherapy, laser, photodynamic therapy, or topical treatments (0.1% tretinoin cream, imiquimod cream, and 5% fluorouracil). Keratocysts can be treated by surgical removal. Whereas surgical excision is the typical approach for a patient with Basal Cell Carcinomas if the number of lesions is limited.

Electrodesiccation and curettage are standard procedures used as an alternative to topical chemotherapy in the treatment of small Basal Cell Carcinomas located in low recurrence areas of the body (neck, trunk, extremities). Another possibility is cryosurgery; it is quick, efficient, and cost-effective. However, this method should be avoided when lesions are in high-recurrence areas.

Another therapeutic possibility is photodynamic therapy, a cancer treatment involving the use of a photosensitizing dye (given intravenously or topically) that preferentially accumulates within malignant cells.

Also, oral vismodegib (inhibitor of the Hedgehog signalling pathway) is employed to reduce the development of Basal Cell Carcinomas. However, adverse events are quite common. Furthermore, people with Gorlin syndrome are very sensitive to radiation and radiotherapy can make skin cancers more likely to develop in the Gorlin syndrome treatment area. Therefore, Radiation therapy is generally avoided.

The current Gorlin syndrome market does not offer any approved product. Therefore, the accessibility of the therapeutic options remains unfulfilled. The pipeline scenario in this space is not very strong, driving the research companies to dig into the indication more profound. The Gorlin syndrome market size is expected to grow due to increasing Nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome prevalence. Additionally, the launch of upcoming Gorlin syndrome therapies will also contribute to the overall growth of the Gorlin syndrome market during the forecast period of 2019-2028. The emerging companies in this space are majorly focusing on developing novel drug delivery methods.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Gorlin syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years: –

Drugs covered

1. SUBA-Itraconazole

2. Patidegib

And many others

The key players in Gorlin syndrome market are:

1. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals/Mayne Pharma

2. PellePharm/Leo-Pharma

And many others

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Gorlin Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Gorlin Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. Gorlin Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1.United States

4.2. EU-5

4.3.Germany

4.4. France

4.5. Italy

4.6. Spain

4.7. United Kingdom

4.8.Japan

5. Gorlin Syndrome Treatments Algorithm

6. Gorlin Syndrome Emerging Therapies

6.1. Key Cross Competition

6.2. SUBA-Itraconazole: HedgePath Pharmaceuticals/ Mayne Pharma

6.3. Patidegib: PellePharm/ Leo-Pharma

7. 7MM Gorlin Syndrome Country-Wise Market Analysis

7.1.United States Market Size

7.2.Germany Market Size

7.3. France Market Size

7.4.United Kingdom Market Size

7.5. Spain Market Size

7.6. Italy Market Size

7.7.Japan Market Size

8. Gorlin Syndrome Report Methodology

9. DelveInsight Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About DelveInsight

