Gonioscopy Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Gonioscopy is an important examination process in the diagnosis of different types of glaucoma, which involve visualization of anterior chamber angle. Understanding of a significant variety of normal and abnormal observations and their comparison with a stable focused image at appropriate viewing angle is a vital prerequisite for a correct gonioscopy procedure. Gonioscopy is performed for a variety of indications, including diagnosis of eye neovascularization, angle closure, inflammation, degenerative anomaly, assessment of angle recession, and planning of laser treatment. The gonioscopy assessment includes different systems for grading of angle of anterior chamber such as Scheie system, Shaffer system, Spaeth system, and RPC system.

Gonioscopy is an important diagnostic method for optometrists as well as ophthalmologists as it reduces the errors while classifying the type of glaucoma. However, it is relatively underutilized when compared with the overall prevalence of different types of glaucoma and analyzing the frequency of paid claims for this test among Medicare beneficiaries. Rising number of market players advancing the manufacturing technique of gonioscopy lenses, high prevalence of age-related irreversible eye disorders, and growing medical insurance coverage in developing countries for diagnosis of ophthalmic diseases are major factors driving the growth of the global gonioscopy market in 2016. However, lack of skilled professionals who are able to perform gonioscopy with optimized precision and gradually reducing adoption of the technique among end-users are likely to restrain the growth of the global gonioscopy market during the forecast period.

The global gonioscopy market has been segmented into technique, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technique, the market is classified into direct gonioscopy, indirect gonioscopy, and dynamic gonioscopy. The indirect gonioscopy segment includes procedures with gonioprism coupling agent and procedures without gonioprism coupling agent. The dynamic gonioscopy segment is further divided into indentation gonioscopy and manipulative gonioscopy. The lenses used for direct gonioscopy include Koeppe lenses, Richardson Shaffer lenses, Layden lenses, Hoskins-Barkan lenses, Thorpe lenses, and Swan Jacob lenses. The indirect gonioscopy lenses are primarily gonioprism requiring coupling agent such as Goldmann single mirror, Goldmann two mirror, Goldmann three mirror, and gonioprism not requiring coupling agents such as Zeiss four mirror, Posner four mirror, Sussman four mirror, and others. Based on end-user, the global gonioscopy market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, optical centers, and others.

