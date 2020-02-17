Golf Tourism Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).
Overall, the Golf Tourism market performance is not developing as expected though many golf courses are under construction.
Factors such as growing number of golf courses worldwide, association initiatives and sponsorship deals, launch of low-cost airlines, as well as the growing popularity of professional golf tournaments, are bringing the opportunities of the development of Golf Tourism market globally.
According to this study, over the next five years the Golf Tourism market will register a -0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15100 million by 2024, from US$ 15500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Golf Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Golf Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Golf Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Leisure Tourism
Tournament Tourism
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Domestic
International
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Your Golf Travel
Golfbreaks
Golf Plaisir
EasyGolf Worldwide Australia
Golfasian
Classic Golf Tours
Premier Golf
Carr Golf
PerryGolf
Haversham & Baker
Emirates Holidays
Caribbean Golf & Tours
Golf Holidays Direct
SouthAmerica.travel
Ascot Golf Tours
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Golf Tourism market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Golf Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Golf Tourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Golf Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Golf Tourism Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Golf Tourism Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Golf Tourism Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Golf Tourism Segment by Type
2.2.1 Leisure Tourism
2.2.2 Tournament Tourism
2.2.3 Business Tourism
2.3 Golf Tourism Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Golf Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Golf Tourism Segment by Application
2.4.1 Domestic
2.4.2 International
2.5 Golf Tourism Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Golf Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Golf Tourism by Players
3.1 Global Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Golf Tourism Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Golf Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Golf Tourism Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Your Golf Travel
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.1.3 Your Golf Travel Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Your Golf Travel News
11.2 Golfbreaks
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.2.3 Golfbreaks Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Golfbreaks News
11.3 Golf Plaisir
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.3.3 Golf Plaisir Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Golf Plaisir News
11.4 EasyGolf Worldwide Australia
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.4.3 EasyGolf Worldwide Australia Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 EasyGolf Worldwide Australia News
11.5 Golfasian
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.5.3 Golfasian Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Golfasian News
11.6 Classic Golf Tours
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.6.3 Classic Golf Tours Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Classic Golf Tours News
11.7 Premier Golf
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Golf Tourism Product Offered
11.7.3 Premier Golf Golf Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Premier Golf News
……Continued
