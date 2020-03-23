GNSS Chip Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

The GNSS chip market is forecasted to reach $5,538.5 million by 2023. Geographically, the GNSS chip market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific. Rise in demand of electronic, wearable and connecting devices, growing need for precise and real-time data along with the growing popularity of IoT are some of the major factors to have a significant positive impact on the industry.

The major factors bolstering the demand of GNSS chips in telematics include surging demand for integrated wireless communication systems within the vehicle, introduction of autonomous vehicles and transformation of non-connected cars into connected cars.

The various users of GNSS chips are automotive, consumer electronics, transport, marine, agriculture, military & defense, and construction industry. Technological evolutions in connected vehicles and automated driving domains are expected to be the major growth driver of GNSS-enabled applications and services in the automotive vertical over the next few years.

On the basis of device, the market is categorized into smartphones, tablets, PNDs, IVS and others, where others include phablets, digital camera and wearable devices. Smartphones accounted for 75% of the GNSS chip market, with $2.5 billion in 2016. It is further projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2023, witnessing 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, GNSS chip market is categorized into LBS, surveying, telematics, navigation, mapping, timing & synchronisation and others, where others include gaming and weather forecasting. Telematics applications are expected to lead the market in terms of growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Navika Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, MediaTek Inc. and U-blox.

