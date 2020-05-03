GMO Testing Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025

GMO testing market is led by the stacked segment, followed by herbicide tolerance and insect resistance.

The U.S. is focusing on the increased usage of advanced technologies and a wider range of foods tested for genetically modified food safety testing. Consumer awareness regarding genetically modified foods is increasing in the importing countries of Europe and Asia.

The global GMO Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the GMO Testing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of GMO Testing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of GMO Testing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global GMO Testing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global GMO Testing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins Scientific

Tuv Sud

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merieux Nutrisciences

Asurequality

Romer Labs Diagnostic

Microbac Laboratories

Market size by Product

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunoassay

Market size by End User

Corn

Soybean

Rapeseed

Potato

Meat

Snacks

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GMO Testing Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global GMO Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

1.4.3 Immunoassay

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global GMO Testing Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Corn

1.5.3 Soybean

1.5.4 Rapeseed

1.5.5 Potato

1.5.6 Meat

1.5.7 Snacks

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GMO Testing Market Size

2.1.1 Global GMO Testing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global GMO Testing Sales 2014-2025

2.2 GMO Testing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global GMO Testing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global GMO Testing Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 GMO Testing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 GMO Testing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 GMO Testing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global GMO Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 GMO Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 GMO Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 GMO Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 GMO Testing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 GMO Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 GMO Testing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers GMO Testing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GMO Testing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global GMO Testing Sales by Product

4.2 Global GMO Testing Revenue by Product

4.3 GMO Testing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global GMO Testing Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America GMO Testing by Countries

6.1.1 North America GMO Testing Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America GMO Testing Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America GMO Testing by Product

6.3 North America GMO Testing by End User

……Continued

