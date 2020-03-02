Glycomics Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Glycomics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Glycomics is the study of carbohydrates and carbohydrate-containing biomolecules in biological processes such as cell recognition, immune response, cell-to-cell interaction, infection and inflammation. Glycan microarrays, carbohydrate chemistry, and high-throughput mass spectroscopy are the advanced technologies that assist in order to unfold the complexity resulting from this diversity. The global glycomics market was 727 million USD in 2018 and will reach 1532.35 million USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.62% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America has dominated the market owing to huge investments in biotechnology. Asia – Pacific will grow significantly due to growth in industrial development and increasing funding in R&D.

Drivers vs Constraints

The rising investment on R&D by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, increasing funding by public and private organizations for glycomic research are the key factors for the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about the importance of glycomics restrains the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Shimadzu and PREMIER Biosoft said they will support the combination of each other’s technologies to advance lipidomics and glycomics research.

The Copenhagen Center for Glycomics and Desktop Genetics are collaborating to test and improve a tool for analyzing mutations generated by CRISPR nucleases.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Glycomics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

7.1. Diagnostic

7.2. Drug Discovery

7.3. Oncology

7.4. Others

8. Global Glycomics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. UK

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Germany

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. India

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. Australia

8.3.5. Others

8.4. South America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. South Africa

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4. Egypt

8.5.5. Others

Continued…

