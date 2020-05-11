Glycolipids Market in Asia is projected to expand, due to the Growth in the Biosurfactants Industry | 2025

Glycolipids are glycosyl derivatives of lipids. They are ubiquitous membrane constituents, which are embedded in the cell plasma membrane. Glycolipids are collectively a part of a larger family of substances known as glycoconjugates. They are found on the surface of all eukaryotic cell membranes. Glycolipids are the most common types of biosurfactants. Biosurfactants are amphiphilic compounds containing hydrophobic and hydrophilic moieties that reduce surface tension and interfacial tensions between individual molecules at the cell surface and interface, respectively. Polar moiety is a carbohydrate, while nonpolar moiety is a long carbon chain fatty acid. Mannosylethritol lipids (MELs) are microbial extracellular glycolipids composed of mannosylethritol and fatty acids as hydrophilic and lipophilic moieties, respectively.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glycolipids-market.html

Increase in demand for green surfactants to improve soil conditions, indirect plant growth promotion, and plant microbe interaction are fueling the global glycolipids market. Glycolipids are biodegraded in natural water environments. Thus, they contribute substantially to the reduction of waste in natural fresh water and marine ecosystems. Glycolipids are environmentally compatible, exhibit low toxicity to aquatic organisms, and have low potential for bioaccumulation.

Glycolipids Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the glycolipids market can be bifurcated into glycoglycerolipids and glycosphingolipids. Glycoglycerolipids contain glycolipids containing mono, di, or trisaccharides linked glycosidically to the hydroxyl group of diglycerides. Monogalactosyldiacylglycerol and digalactosyldiacylglycerol are the major glycolipid components of various membranes of chloroplasts. These are also the most abundant lipids in all photosynthetic tissues, including those of higher plants, algae, and certain bacteria. Glycosphingolipid are lipids containing at least one monosaccharide residue linked to ceramide moiety. They are further classified as neutral glycosphingolipids, oligoglycosylceramides, and acidic glycosphingolipids.

In terms of application, the glycolipids market can be divided into personal care, household products, and medical purposes. Glycolipids are the cosmetic surfactants which performs detergency, wetting, emulsifying, solubilizing, dispersing, and foaming effects. Chemical surfactants have adverse effect on environment and humans, particularly severe in long term. Glycolipids provide benefits such as biodegradability, low toxicity, and ecological acceptability. This is driving the demand for glycolipids market. Biosurfactants such as glycolipids have potential surface properties suitable for cosmetic applications especially incorporate with their biological activities. Sophorolipids, rhamnolipids, and mannosylerythritol lipids are the widely used glycolipids biosurfactants in cosmetics.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58752

Based on geography, the global glycolipids market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global glycolipids market in 2017. China was the key country of the glycolipids market in Asia Pacific in 2017. Europe also holds significant share of the global glycolipids market. The chemical industry in Europe and North America is developed. Thus, demand for sodium silicofluoride is anticipated to increase in these regions during the forecast period. In terms of volume and revenue, the glycolipids market in Asia is projected to expand, due to the growth in the biosurfactants industry in the region. The glycolipids market in Europe is also anticipated to expand significantly from 2018 to 2026, owing to growth of end-use industries in the region. This can be ascribed to the expansion in personal care and home care industries; significant R&D investments. Rise in usage of green products in countries such as India, South Korea, and China in is also fuelling the glycolipids market in the Asia Pacific region.

Request For Custom Research @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=58752

Key manufacturers of glycolipids operating in the global glycolipids market are Evonik, GlycoSurf, LLC, and Avanti Polar Lipids.