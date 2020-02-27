Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins Market Size, Share – Global Industry Trend and Forecast

Glycerol ester of wood rosin forms with complex mixture of tri- and diglycerol esters of resin acids extracted from wood rosin. Glycerol ester of wood rosin manifest with esterification of pale wood rosin with food grade glycerol. The only rosin is processed by the solvent extraction of aged pine stumps and subsequent a liquid-liquid solvent refining process. The solvent is composed of approximately 90% resin acids and 10% neutrals (non-acidic compounds). Apart from being stabilizer, glycerol ester of wood rosin also helps oil to remain in suspension when blended with water. With increase in usage of glycerol ester of wood rosin in various commodities will eventually fuel the demand of glycerol ester of wood rosin and thus glycerol ester of wood rosin market can be expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins Market: Drivers & Restraints

The primary factor, which will drive the market of glycerol ester of wood rosin, is the beverages industry. Across globe cold beverages industry is witnessing a steady growth due to change in consumer behavior, rise in awareness and subsequent change in habit of consuming of various fruit based beverages. Manufacturers in order to achieve a pleasing and authentic fruit flavor in a water-based beverages, often prefers using flavoring oils extracted from citrus fruits such as lemons or limes and oranges. Extracted flavoring oils are very concentrated in nature as it doesn’t contains any other solvents, and need to be balanced out with sweeteners before final beverage batch is prepared and becomes consummable. The main hindrance is that fruit oils that are part of fruit extracts do not mix well with carbonated water or even natural fruit juices. These flavoring oils extracted would simply float on top of the beverage if directly poured into carbonated water or other any type of base liquid, even after vigorous stirring or mixing. In order to blend the flavoring oils with carbonated water perfectly, the glycerol ester of wood rosin plays a pivotal role. Glycerol ester of wood rosin usage is not only restricted to beverage drinks it has been significantly used in various other consummable items.

As of now, there is no evidence that glycerol ester of wood rosin poses any sort of health threat to consumers.

Global Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins Market: Market Segmentation

Based on, the application global Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins market can be segmented into:

Adhesives

Printing inks

Paper Sizing

Rosin Soaps

Others

Based on, the end user industry global Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins market can be segmented into:

FMCG Industry

Toiletries

Beverage Industry

Global Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, APE will dominate the Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins market over the forecast period. In APEJ countries such as in India, China, Thailand & Malayasia industries such as personal care, beverages are in huge number. Such industries do have a strong need for glycerol ester of wood rosinas it is a main raw material for manufacturing of such commodities. North America and Western Europe comes next to APEJ subsequently due to similar trends. In Eastern Europe, the market of glycerol ester of wood rosin is in a decent phase and it is anticipated that the market will reflect a healthy growth over the forecast period. In MEA & Latin America, the glycerol esters of wood rosins market is in a small range. However, with rise in investment and reform economic policies and setting up of new industries to meet consumer demand will indirectly help in increasing the demand for glycerol ester of wood rosin from various industries such as paper & pulp, cosmetics, , food & beverages etc.

Global Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global glycerol esters of wood rosins market are PInova, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,

