Glycerol Diacetate Market – Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Overview

In the process of manufacturing biodiesel, glycerol is obtained as a by-product. And glycerol diacetate is manufactured through the reaction of 1,2- and 1,3 diacetates of glycerol and acetic acid with mono- and tri-esters. Glycerol diacetate is a colorless, odorless, hygroscopic oily liquid that is soluble in water and miscible with ethanol. It is typically packed in containers made of metal to prevent air and other impurities from getting into direct contact with it. It also needs to be stored in a dry and cool place as exposure to heat may spoil it.

A report on the global glycerol diacetate market by TMR Research discusses it from various angles by studying the industry-specific and macro-fundamentals affecting it.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The glycerol diacetate market is expected to rise owing to its myriad applications as food additives, solvents, construction, foundry, steel, paints and coatings, and others. The building and construction industry among them is at the forefront of driving demand. The burgeoning food and pharmaceutical industries too are majorly driving demand for glycerol diacetate. Favorable policies framed by governments of nations with respect to the usage of such synthetic compounds in the food products is also having a positive impact on the market. Further, increasing sales of ready-to-eat products is also having a positive impact on the glycerol diacetate market.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Market Potential

An ester compound, glycerol diacetate has wide ranging applications. In the food industry, for example, it is used as a solvent and diluent for adding color and flavor to the synthetic agents. Pharmaceutical companies also use it. Besides, glycerol diacetate also finds usage in cigarette industry and manufacturing. In foundry manufacturing, for example, it is used in binding resins. It also finds usage in manufacture of ink and paints.

Glycerol diacetate finds application as a solvent for camphor, cellulose derivatives, and resin, a plasticizer, as an additive, a paint coating, and fixative agent in automotive manufacture. It also finds application as a moisturizing agent because of its hygroscopic effect.

A noticeable trend in the glycerol diacetate market is players shifting their gaze towards Asia Pacific which holds out a lot of promise owing to speedy industrialization and urbanization which has resulted in massive construction activities.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Regional Analysis

The glycerol diacetate market is spread across regions of Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe. Of them, Asia Pacific has emerged as a significantly attractive market due the fast proliferating pharmaceutical and food industry in the large, developing nations of China and India, which are home to about two third of the world population. Meanwhile, Europe and North America have already established themselves as dominant markets because of their mammoth pharmaceutical and food industries. The massive industrial development in the regions have also bode well for their markets.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global glycerol diacetate market are BASF SE, Eastman™ Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Moellhausen S.p.A., Tennants Fine Chemicals, and Tetrahedron Scientific Inc. The report studies the degree of competition among them and also the various strategies they are banking upon to surge ahead of their rivals. It leverages market-leading analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to gauge the opportunities and pitfalls they are likely to encounter.

