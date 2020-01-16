Gluten-free Beer 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.43% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Gluten-free Beer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Gluten-free Beer Market 2018

Gluten-free beer can be described as a beer that is devoid of any gluten (a protein primarily found in wheat, barley, and rye). The gluten-free beer market forms only a minor part of the global gluten-free food and beverages market. However, the market has grown significantly over the past five years due to an increase in demand among consumers with celiac disease.

The analysts forecast the global gluten-free beer market to grow at a CAGR of 17.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gluten-free beer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2963414-global-gluten-free-beer-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Gluten-free Beer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

• CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE (CBA)

• DAMM

• Döhler

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

Market driver

• Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Distribution challenges

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing influence of online retailing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2963414-global-gluten-free-beer-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INGREDIENT TYPE

• Segmentation by ingredient type

• Comparison by ingredient type

• Global gluten-free beer market based on sorghum, corn, and rice – Market size and forecast

• Global gluten-free beer market based on buckwheat, millet, quinoa, and other gluten-free ingredients – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by ingredient type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Gluten-free beer market in Americas

• Gluten-free beer market in EMEA

• Gluten-free beer market in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Gluten-free beer market in US

• Gluten-free beer market in UK

• Gluten-free beer market in Canada

• Gluten-free beer market in Germany

• Gluten-free beer market in Spain

• Gluten-free beer market in Italy

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing influence of online retailing

• Adoption of innovative techniques and use of new ingredients

• Rising trend of buying gluten-free products and increasing purchasing power of consumers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

• CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE (CBA)

• DAMM

• Döhler

• Koninklijke DSM

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com