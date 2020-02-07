Glue Applied Automotive Labels Market- Rising Demand Of Tamper Evident Automotive Labels Is Anticipated To Increase Demand For Glue-Applied Labels

Automotive labels are used as identification, instruction & warning information, explanation of functions of automotive components and brand protection of automobiles. They must be tamperproof and resistant to harsh environment both inside and outside of a vehicle. Consumers generally perceive the value of an automotive component by its label. Various government regulations needs to be printed in automotive labels.

Automotive labels are made from materials as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polycarbonate (PC). The internal applications of automotive labels are use of multi-colored laminated labels in a car battery. The material generally used is polypropylene film which is acid resistant and temperature resistant from -400C to +900C. Laminated automotive labels can be easily cleaned with solvents even when they are contaminated. The external applications of automotive labelling are tires. The PP film must have excellent adhesion to rubber. The PP film is resistant to fuel, grease and oil. Automotive labels which are used in engine components must be resistant to diesel fuel, gasoline, ethanol and oil. Other automotive labelling applications for interior are under-hood components, air-bags, seat belts and other interior vehicle components.

By raw material the market is segmented into PVC, PE, PP, ABS, PC and other materials. By application the market is segmented into interior, exterior, engine component and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is a major glue applied automotive labels market with the U.S being the largest market in the region. The U.S is the second largest automotive market in the world. Canada and Mexico are other markets in this region. Europe is another major glue applied automotive labels market with Germany being the largest market in this region. The U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Netherlands are other important markets in this region. Asia Pacific is a dominant glue applied automotive labels market with China being the largest market in this region. China is the largest automotive market in the world. Japan, South Korea, India and Australia are other important markets in this region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are other significant glue applied automotive labels market. Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina are major markets in the above regions. Presently Brazil is in a recession which is expected to be over by 2017.

The percentage share of electronic components are rising in vehicles. Each internal and external automotive components will require automotive labels. This is anticipated to increase the demand for glue-applied automotive labels. Rising demand of tamper evident automotive labels is anticipated to increase demand for glue-applied labels. Avery Dennison Corporation has recently launched better tamper evident labels for automotive and other end user segments in Asia Pacific and Africa regions. Increasing automobile manufacturing across the world is anticipated to increase the demand for glue-applied automotive labels market. A restraint for glue-applied automotive label market is that these labels face extremely harsh conditions. An opportunity is the increasing acceptance of electric and hybrid vehicles across the world. The percentage share of electronics is more in these type of vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are increasing the production of electric vehicles which is anticipated to increase the demand for glue-applied automotive labels.

The report highlights the various competitive strategies adopted by key players operating in the market to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report also contains details of market share analysis of key players in the market. Major firms operating in the automotive label market are CCL Design GmbH (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (the U.S.), tesa SE (Germany), UPM (Finland), 3M (the U.S), SATO (Japan), Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc. (the U.S), Identco (the U.S), Grand Rapids Label (the U.S) and ImageTek Labels (the U.S)