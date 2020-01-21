Glucuronolactone Market 2019 Analysis by Top Key Companies Profile (Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation) and Forecast 2025

The global glucuronolactone market size is estimated to exceed USD 360 million by 2025. Increasing consumption of energy drinks is the key factor to drive the demand for glucuronolactone over the forecast period.

Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Glucuronolactone Market Size 2017 By End-use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Region, and Forecast 2018 To 2025”. The study covers the global glucuronolactone market size (revenue) and consumption patterns over a period of 11 years, between 2015 and 2025.

The glucuronolactone industry analysis is done using Porter’s Five Forces and PESTEL models. The report covers glucuronolactone market insights such as drivers and restraints. The report encompasses detailed information on the key players that hold a leading place in the global glucuronolactone market share. Energy drinks are beverages designed to give a spontaneous energy boost to the body.

The growth in the global glucuronolactone market is mainly due to increasing application across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. Food & beverage accounted for a significant market share owing to the growing consumption of energy drinks. Rapid urbanization and increasing consumer spending, which has led to high demand for convenience products, is the key factor to drive the global glucuronolactone market size. Furthermore, increasing application of glucuronolactone in the pharmaceutical industry is also a key factor to drive the demand for glucuronolactone market over the forecast period.

Glucuronolactone, which is naturally found in the human body is formed during the metabolism of glucose. The molecule is also known to remove toxins from the body and is also an important precursor for the synthesis of vitamin C. Glucuronolactone is known to produce positive effects on the body such as increasing physical efficiency and endurance. Therefore, glucuronolactone is an essential ingredient in energy drinks. Energy drinks are functional beverages specifically made for giving a spontaneous boost of energy to the body. Apart from boosting energy, energy drinks also boost attention levels and memory. Thus, these drinks are consumed by athletes and working population in order to maintain their energy level. Glucuronolactone is also used in food supplements in the form of powders or tablets to give the required energy boost. Glucuronolactone is also used in the pharmaceutical industry where it is used to produce drugs for the treatment of hepatocirrhosis, hepatitis, and arthritis among others. It is also used in healthcare & personal care applications and in animal & poultry feed.

North America contributed to 40.7% of the global glucuronolactone market share in 2017. A shift in consumer lifestyle along with increased spending is the key factor to drive the demand for glucuronolactone in Asia Pacific. Overall, the global glucuronolactone market is projected to show steady growth in demand over the forecast period. Some of the leading players in the global glucuronolactone market include Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation, and Aceto Corporation.

