Glucaric Acid Market : Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

The Glucaric Acid Market is anticipated to reach over USD 1,467 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the detergents segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.Increasing application of Glucaric acid in agriculture, chemical, and food industry supports the growth of the Glucaric acid Market. Increasing use in polymer manufacturing further promotes the growth of this market. Glucaric acid is increasingly replacing phosphates in detergents owing to stringent regulations regarding harmful environmental effects of phosphates, thereby supporting market growth. Other factors supporting market growth include increasing awareness regarding environment, and research and development for advancement. Increasing demand from developing nations, and growing use in healthcare sector is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Glucaric acid Market generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising use in agriculture and chemical industries in the region drive the market growth. The increasing demand of detergents and growing environmental concerns in the region further support market growth. The increasing demand of glucaric acid for animal feed and growing demand for healthy livestock is expected to accelerate the adoption of glucaric acid during the forecast period.The well-known companies profiled in the Glucaric acid Market report include Cayman Chemical, Rivertop Renewables, Inc., Carbosynth Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Rennovia Inc, Kalion Inc., Alfa Chemistry, AK Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. Ltd. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

