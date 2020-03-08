GlobalChronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Overview

This report on the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provide insights into the key trends of the chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market such as novel treatment approaches such as monoclonal antibodies, RNA-based therapies and stem cell based therapies. The key market indicators influencing global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market taken into consideration including cost constraints and regulatory landscape. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market. The report also highlights key events of the global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs industry. A porter’s five force analysis highlighting competitive landscape is also included in the report.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. The year on year growth of global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for product innovation, and cost reduction for hospitals and greater affordability for patients in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market has been segmented into ACE Inhibitors, Angiotensin-II receptor blockers, Calcium channel blockers, Beta blockers, Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), Diuretics, and Others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics. Hospitals segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented into major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. A thorough market share analysis of major companies operating in the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market is provided in the report. Key companies profiled in the report include Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A. , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market has been segmented as follows:

By Drug class

– ACE Inhibitors

– Angiotensin-II receptor blockers

– Calcium channel blockers

– Beta blockers

– Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs)

– Diuretics

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Specialty Clinics

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

