Global Zirconia Ceramics Market – Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis 2015–2025

Zirconia Ceramics provide excellent erosion, corrosion and abrasion resistance along with temperature resistance, fracture toughness and strength. Zirconia Ceramics are used in extreme service applications that take advantage of their superior wear resistance and corrosion resistance.

Zirconia ceramics offer better strength, wear resistance and flexibility than most technical ceramics and hence are one of the most commonly used ceramics. Zirconia ceramics are preferred by end-use industries like medical, construction, defense, aerospace, general-engineering to name a few due to its properties like low thermal conductivity, electrical insulation, high density, excellent wear resistance, and high modulus of elasticity.

This report researches the worldwide Zirconia Ceramics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Zirconia Ceramics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Precision Ceramics

Dyson Technical Ceramics

Morgan Advanced Materials

LSP Industrial Ceramics

INNOVACERA

Skyline Components

Elan Technology

Zirconia Ceramics Breakdown Data by Type

Functional Ceramics

Structural Ceramics

Electronic Ceramics

Bioceramics

Zirconia Ceramics Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Zirconia Ceramics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Zirconia Ceramics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

