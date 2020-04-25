Global Zippers Market 2019 Size, Share, Statistics, Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Zippers market for 2018-2023.
Browse The report: www.arcognizance.com/report/2018-2023-global-zippers-cons…
Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.
Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.
According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.
Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.
When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Zippers will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 20100 million by 2023, from US$ 15400 million in 2017.
Request a Free Sample of The Report: www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/95061
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zippers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Metal Zipper
Nylon Zipper
Plastic Zipper
Others
Segmentation by application:
Garment
Luggage & Bags
Sporting Goods
Camping Gear
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
YKK
RIRI
YBS Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
IDEAL Fastener
Coats Industrial
SALMI
MAX Zipper
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
KCC Zipper
Sancris
SBS
3F
YCC
Weixing Group
YQQ
XinHong Zipper
CMZ ZIPPER
Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
Xinyu Zipper
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
JKJ Zipper
DIS
THC Zipper
ABC Zipper
Hengxiang Zipper
Hualing-Zipper
QCC
Buy the [email protected]www.arcognizance.com/purchase/95061?license=single
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Points From the Table of Content:
Scope of the Report
Executive Summary
Global Zippers by Players
Zippers by Regions
Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Global Zippers Market Forecast
Key Players Analysis
About Us:
Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson,
100 Church street, 8th floor,
Manhattan, New york, 10007
Phone No: +1 (646) 434-7969
Email: [email protected]